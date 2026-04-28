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    Mayr-Melnhof Karton Q1 2026 Trading Update: Key Highlights

    Amid a difficult market and geopolitical headwinds, the Group delivered resilient earnings, advanced its Fit-For-Future programme, and protected profitability.

    Mayr-Melnhof Karton Q1 2026 Trading Update: Key Highlights
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Stable earnings development (excluding TANN) despite challenging market conditions
    • Sales decreased by 11% to EUR 927.5 million compared to Q1 2025, mainly due to the sale of TANN
    • Adjusted EBITDA declined by 12.7% to EUR 104.1 million, with a slight decrease in EBITDA margin to 11.2%
    • The Group maintained its adjusted operating profit at EUR 49.1 million, with an improved operating margin of 5.3%
    • Market environment remains challenging with subdued demand, overcapacity, and geopolitical risks, especially in the Middle East
    • The Fit-For-Future programme is making strong progress, focusing on cost efficiency, process harmonisation, and structural adjustments

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Mayr-Melnhof Karton is on 28.04.2026.

    The price of Mayr-Melnhof Karton at the time of the news was 85,30EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 85,25EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,06 % since publication.


    Mayr-Melnhof Karton

    -0,35 %
    -6,07 %
    -0,70 %
    -12,09 %
    +6,38 %
    -40,82 %
    -52,51 %
    -18,33 %
    +241,28 %
    ISIN:AT0000938204WKN:890447
    Mayr-Melnhof Karton direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    Mayr-Melnhof Karton Q1 2026 Trading Update: Key Highlights Amid a difficult market and geopolitical headwinds, the Group delivered resilient earnings, advanced its Fit-For-Future programme, and protected profitability.
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