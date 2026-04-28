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    YOC Boosts Revenue & Flexibility, Aiming for 2026 Success

    In 2025, YOC AG balanced solid top-line growth with margin pressure, as international gains offset a softer German market and set the stage for a cautious 2026 outlook.

    YOC Boosts Revenue & Flexibility, Aiming for 2026 Success
    Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
    • YOC AG achieved 6% revenue growth in 2025, reaching EUR 37.1 million, driven mainly by international markets
    • International markets contributed 15% revenue growth, while Germany saw a modest decline of 1%
    • Gross margin decreased from 47% to 42% due to higher costs, increased third-party spending, and one-off effects, impacting earnings by approximately EUR 1.8 million
    • EBITDA declined to EUR 2.4 million from EUR 5.2 million in 2024, and net income was EUR -0.4 million, down from EUR 3.7 million
    • Operating cash flow remained stable at EUR 3.8 million; capital expenditures increased by 8% to EUR 2.6 million, focusing on technology and growth initiatives
    • For 2026, YOC expects revenue between EUR 39.0 million and EUR 41.0 million, with EBITDA between EUR 3.0 million and EUR 4.5 million, and net income between break-even and EUR 1.5 million

    The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at YOC is on 28.04.2026.

    The price of YOC at the time of the news was 6,9100EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    YOC

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    +0,31 %
    +19,26 %
    -36,86 %
    -58,45 %
    -48,48 %
    -29,23 %
    +123,61 %
    -60,69 %
    ISIN:DE0005932735WKN:593273
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    YOC Boosts Revenue & Flexibility, Aiming for 2026 Success In 2025, YOC AG balanced solid top-line growth with margin pressure, as international gains offset a softer German market and set the stage for a cautious 2026 outlook.
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