KAP AG Announces 2025 Results & 2026 Outlook
KAP AG navigated a challenging year in 2025, balancing revenue decline and segment impairments with resilient margins, growth in flexible films, and a refinancing that underpins its 2026 outlook.
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- KAP AG's revenue for 2025 was €241.4 million, a 4.4% decrease from €252.5 million in the previous year.
- Normalised EBITDA slightly decreased to €20.9 million from €21.9 million, maintaining an 8.7% margin.
- The flexible films segment showed positive growth with a 4.8% revenue increase and a 22.4% rise in EBITDA.
- The engineered products and surface technologies segments were negatively impacted by weak demand, with impairments totaling €50.9 million.
- The company successfully refinanced its syndicated loan with a €96 million, three-year agreement, securing financial flexibility for restructuring.
- For 2026, KAP forecasts revenue between €230 million and €250 million, and EBITDA between €19 million and €23 million, amid ongoing market challenges.
The price of KAP at the time of the news was 2,0550EUR and was up +1,73 % compared with the previous day.
+6,44 %
-27,51 %
+53,54 %
+8,94 %
-80,40 %
-89,29 %
-88,09 %
+52,92 %
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