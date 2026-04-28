KAP AG Announces 2025 Results & 2026 Outlook

KAP AG's revenue for 2025 was €241.4 million, a 4.4% decrease from €252.5 million in the previous year.

Normalised EBITDA slightly decreased to €20.9 million from €21.9 million, maintaining an 8.7% margin.

The flexible films segment showed positive growth with a 4.8% revenue increase and a 22.4% rise in EBITDA.

The engineered products and surface technologies segments were negatively impacted by weak demand, with impairments totaling €50.9 million.

The company successfully refinanced its syndicated loan with a €96 million, three-year agreement, securing financial flexibility for restructuring.

For 2026, KAP forecasts revenue between €230 million and €250 million, and EBITDA between €19 million and €23 million, amid ongoing market challenges.

The price of KAP at the time of the news was 2,0550EUR and was up +1,73 % compared with the previous day.





