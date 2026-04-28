MS Industrie AG Unveils 2025 Annual Report
After a turbulent 2025 marked by restructuring and losses, MS Industrie AG enters 2026 with rising revenues, improving earnings, and a sharpened focus on core industrial strengths.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- MS Industrie AG reports a challenging fiscal year 2025, with a focus on its continuing operations after selling its Ultrasonic Technology division
- Revenue increased slightly by 3% to €144.6 million, but net income was negative €5.3 million due to start-up costs, foreign exchange losses, and write-downs
- Operational improvements are evident, with adjusted EBITDA rising to €6.8 million and adjusted EBIT turning positive to €0.7 million
- The new production facility in Charlotte, USA, is operational since January 2026 and is expected to break even by the end of 2026
- For 2026, MS Industrie anticipates revenue of around €155 million, with significant growth in EBITDA and EBIT, and a return to positive net income
- The group remains focused on highly automated metalworking and assembly, with core markets including heavy-duty engines, construction machinery, and power generation
The price of MS Industrie at the time of the news was 1,2300EUR and was up +0,41 % compared with the previous day.
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-57,96 %
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