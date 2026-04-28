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    MS Industrie AG Unveils 2025 Annual Report

    After a turbulent 2025 marked by restructuring and losses, MS Industrie AG enters 2026 with rising revenues, improving earnings, and a sharpened focus on core industrial strengths.

    MS Industrie AG Unveils 2025 Annual Report
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • MS Industrie AG reports a challenging fiscal year 2025, with a focus on its continuing operations after selling its Ultrasonic Technology division
    • Revenue increased slightly by 3% to €144.6 million, but net income was negative €5.3 million due to start-up costs, foreign exchange losses, and write-downs
    • Operational improvements are evident, with adjusted EBITDA rising to €6.8 million and adjusted EBIT turning positive to €0.7 million
    • The new production facility in Charlotte, USA, is operational since January 2026 and is expected to break even by the end of 2026
    • For 2026, MS Industrie anticipates revenue of around €155 million, with significant growth in EBITDA and EBIT, and a return to positive net income
    • The group remains focused on highly automated metalworking and assembly, with core markets including heavy-duty engines, construction machinery, and power generation

    The price of MS Industrie at the time of the news was 1,2300EUR and was up +0,41 % compared with the previous day.


    MS Industrie

    -5,38 %
    -9,70 %
    -4,72 %
    -5,22 %
    -24,85 %
    -21,12 %
    -23,26 %
    -57,96 %
    -81,15 %
    ISIN:DE0005855183WKN:585518
    MS Industrie direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    MS Industrie AG Unveils 2025 Annual Report After a turbulent 2025 marked by restructuring and losses, MS Industrie AG enters 2026 with rising revenues, improving earnings, and a sharpened focus on core industrial strengths.
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