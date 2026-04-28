MS Industrie AG Unveils 2025 Annual Report

MS Industrie AG reports a challenging fiscal year 2025, with a focus on its continuing operations after selling its Ultrasonic Technology division

Revenue increased slightly by 3% to €144.6 million, but net income was negative €5.3 million due to start-up costs, foreign exchange losses, and write-downs

Operational improvements are evident, with adjusted EBITDA rising to €6.8 million and adjusted EBIT turning positive to €0.7 million

The new production facility in Charlotte, USA, is operational since January 2026 and is expected to break even by the end of 2026

For 2026, MS Industrie anticipates revenue of around €155 million, with significant growth in EBITDA and EBIT, and a return to positive net income

The group remains focused on highly automated metalworking and assembly, with core markets including heavy-duty engines, construction machinery, and power generation

The price of MS Industrie at the time of the news was 1,2300EUR and was up +0,41 % compared with the previous day.





