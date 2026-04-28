Marley Spoon & FreshRealm Declare Bankruptcy: The Shocking Details
Marley Spoon faces fresh uncertainty as key US partner FreshRealm enters Chapter 11, prompting a review of risks, resilience, and strategic options for the group.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- FreshRealm, Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection following a restructuring process (announcement dated 28 April 2026).
- FreshRealm provides food manufacturing and fulfilment services to Marley Spoon SE (MSSE), a 99.5%-owned subsidiary of Marley Spoon Group SE, and is a significant US business partner.
- Based on available information, Marley Spoon currently expects no immediate service interruptions.
- Marley Spoon’s management warns the Chapter 11 filing may have a significant adverse impact on the MS Group’s revenue, earnings and financial position, particularly for its US operations.
- Marley Spoon and MSSE are assessing the full financial and operational impact and the strategic options available, and will inform the capital market of any material developments.
- The release contains standard forward-looking statements and legal disclaimers and may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States, Canada or Japan.
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