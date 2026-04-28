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    HOWOGE 2025 IFRS Report: Solid Results & Growth Revealed

    In 2025, the Group delivered strong growth, solid finances and clear climate ambitions, expanding its housing portfolio while keeping leverage low and returns resilient.

    HOWOGE 2025 IFRS Report: Solid Results & Growth Revealed
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Published its IFRS consolidated annual report for 2025, reporting a positive group result and portfolio growth of about 5,700 apartments to roughly 83,000 units.
    • Strong commercial performance: rental/lease revenue rose 8.6% to €438.7m, adjusted housing EBITDA reached €306.4m (+11.6%), FFO (housing) was €203.7m (‑2% y/y due to higher interest), and consolidated annual result was €877.5m driven largely by valuation gains.
    • Portfolio expansion and operating metrics: ~4,500 units added via the PRIMA acquisition plus ~1,200 new-build apartments; vacancy rate low at 2.2%; average net cold rent €7.02/sqm (below Berlin market); 64.3% of relets went to households with social‑housing certificates.
    • Robust financing and credit profile: housing LTV about 31.8% (well under the 50% limit), issuer ratings confirmed by S&P (A) and Fitch (AA‑) with stable outlooks, weighted average interest rate ~1.9%, and average residual term of ~8 years.
    • Sustainability commitments: voluntary ESRS reporting, climate strategy targeting climate‑neutral holdings by 2045 (<3 kg CO2/sqm/yr), current emissions 15.08 kg CO2eq/sqm/yr, 89.1% of apartments partly or fully modernised since 1990, and ongoing EU Taxonomy disclosures.
    • Investments and outlook: invested ~€530m in maintenance, modernisation and new builds in 2025; involved in Berlin school building projects; aims to expand toward ~100,000 units long‑term and guides 2026 FFO at €180–200m.






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    HOWOGE 2025 IFRS Report: Solid Results & Growth Revealed In 2025, the Group delivered strong growth, solid finances and clear climate ambitions, expanding its housing portfolio while keeping leverage low and returns resilient.
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