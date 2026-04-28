Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Approves 2025 Results & €10 Dividend

The Supervisory Board of Limes Schlosskliniken AG approved the 2025 annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2025.

They also approved a proposal to distribute a dividend of 10.00 euros per share to shareholders.

The 2025 financial results will be published on May 11, 2026, confirming the previously announced preliminary results.

The company's first quarter 2026 revenue reached 15.5 million euros, a 38% increase year-over-year, with an EBITDA of 3.9 million euros, up 32%.

Limes Schlosskliniken Group operates private clinics specializing in stress-related and mental health disorders, offering relationship-oriented treatment in a healing environment.

The company's shares are listed on the Düsseldorf Open Market, with the ISIN DE000A0JDBC7.

The price of Limes Schlosskliniken at the time of the news was 476,00EUR and was down -1,65 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 480,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,84 % since publication.





