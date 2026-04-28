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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLimes Schlosskliniken AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Limes Schlosskliniken
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    Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Approves 2025 Results & €10 Dividend

    Limes Schlosskliniken AG reports strong 2025 results and a dynamic start to 2026, with rising revenues, solid earnings, and a proposed dividend for shareholders.

    Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Approves 2025 Results & €10 Dividend
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • The Supervisory Board of Limes Schlosskliniken AG approved the 2025 annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2025.
    • They also approved a proposal to distribute a dividend of 10.00 euros per share to shareholders.
    • The 2025 financial results will be published on May 11, 2026, confirming the previously announced preliminary results.
    • The company's first quarter 2026 revenue reached 15.5 million euros, a 38% increase year-over-year, with an EBITDA of 3.9 million euros, up 32%.
    • Limes Schlosskliniken Group operates private clinics specializing in stress-related and mental health disorders, offering relationship-oriented treatment in a healing environment.
    • The company's shares are listed on the Düsseldorf Open Market, with the ISIN DE000A0JDBC7.

    The price of Limes Schlosskliniken at the time of the news was 476,00EUR and was down -1,65 % compared with the previous day.
    10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 480,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,84 % since publication.


    Limes Schlosskliniken

    -0,83 %
    +3,43 %
    +0,42 %
    +18,14 %
    +51,57 %
    +48,77 %
    +357,14 %
    ISIN:DE000A0JDBC7WKN:A0JDBC
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    Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Approves 2025 Results & €10 Dividend Limes Schlosskliniken AG reports strong 2025 results and a dynamic start to 2026, with rising revenues, solid earnings, and a proposed dividend for shareholders.
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