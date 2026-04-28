Verve Group Registered (A) Boosts Efficiency & Accelerates AI Adoption

Transition to a client‑centric, centralized organizational structure (initiated early 2026) to speed decision‑making, prioritize high‑growth markets and tighten strategy‑to‑market execution.

Geographic recalibration with a reduced German footprint (headcount cuts and selective office closures) to better align costs with revenue and deploy commercial resources where they have greatest impact.

Expected cost savings: about EUR 1.5 million in FY2026 (after one‑off restructuring costs, effects from Q2) and approximately EUR 5 million annualized from 2027 onwards.

Accelerated, company‑wide implementation of AI‑driven automation across internal workflows to boost scalability, productivity, product/platform development and medium‑term margin expansion.

Appointment of ad‑tech veteran David (“Dave”) Simon as Chief Revenue Officer and President of Verve Marketplace (based in New York) to accelerate supply‑side and commercial growth.

Continued strategic investment in salesforce expansion and intensified focus on core growth drivers (North America & Europe, in‑app advertising, AI targeting, Retail Media, Pharma, Digital Enterprises); Verve reported €551m revenue in 2025 with a 22% adj. EBITDA.

The price of Verve Group Registered (A) at the time of the news was 1,5240EUR and was down -0,20 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.664,23PKT (0,00 %).





