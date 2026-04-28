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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVerve Group Registered (A) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Verve Group Registered (A)
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    Verve Group Registered (A) Boosts Efficiency & Accelerates AI Adoption

    Verve is reshaping its organization, footprint, and technology to unlock faster decisions, AI‑driven efficiency, and stronger growth in its core markets.

    Verve Group Registered (A) Boosts Efficiency & Accelerates AI Adoption
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • Transition to a client‑centric, centralized organizational structure (initiated early 2026) to speed decision‑making, prioritize high‑growth markets and tighten strategy‑to‑market execution.
    • Geographic recalibration with a reduced German footprint (headcount cuts and selective office closures) to better align costs with revenue and deploy commercial resources where they have greatest impact.
    • Expected cost savings: about EUR 1.5 million in FY2026 (after one‑off restructuring costs, effects from Q2) and approximately EUR 5 million annualized from 2027 onwards.
    • Accelerated, company‑wide implementation of AI‑driven automation across internal workflows to boost scalability, productivity, product/platform development and medium‑term margin expansion.
    • Appointment of ad‑tech veteran David (“Dave”) Simon as Chief Revenue Officer and President of Verve Marketplace (based in New York) to accelerate supply‑side and commercial growth.
    • Continued strategic investment in salesforce expansion and intensified focus on core growth drivers (North America & Europe, in‑app advertising, AI targeting, Retail Media, Pharma, Digital Enterprises); Verve reported €551m revenue in 2025 with a 22% adj. EBITDA.

    The price of Verve Group Registered (A) at the time of the news was 1,5240EUR and was down -0,20 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.664,23PKT (0,00 %).


    Verve Group Registered (A)

    +0,20 %
    -0,66 %
    +12,95 %
    -8,27 %
    -52,78 %
    +24,50 %
    -13,51 %
    ISIN:SE0018538068WKN:A3D3A1
    Verve Group Registered (A) direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    Verve Group Registered (A) Boosts Efficiency & Accelerates AI Adoption Verve is reshaping its organization, footprint, and technology to unlock faster decisions, AI‑driven efficiency, and stronger growth in its core markets.
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