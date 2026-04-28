Cherry SE: Q1 2026 Preliminary Results Revealed
Cherry SE anticipates Q1 2026 results marked by lower revenue but a significantly improved EBITDA margin, reflecting cost discipline and a reshaped business portfolio.
Foto: Cherry SE
- Cherry SE expects a preliminary consolidated revenue of EUR 20.8 million for Q1 2026, down 17.8% compared to EUR 25.3 million in Q1 2025.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin is estimated at -2.9%, an improvement of 5.1 percentage points from -8.0% in Q1 2025.
- Revenue decline is mainly due to foreign exchange effects, the divestment of the hygiene keyboard business, and challenging European sell-in conditions.
- Excluding the hygiene keyboard business, the DH&S segment's revenue more than tripled in the reporting quarter.
- The improved EBITDA margin is driven by reduced costs and better gross margins in the Peripherals segment.
- Full quarterly results will be published on May 7, 2026.
The next important date, Analyst event, at Cherry is on 07.05.2026.
The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,4648EUR and was up +7,39 % compared with the previous day.
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