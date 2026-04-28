PickleJar Entertainment Unveils Audited Financials for 2023 & 2024
PickleJar posts triple-digit revenue growth and a clean audit opinion, yet faces going-concern risks as it pursues SEC reporting status and works to fix control weaknesses.
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- Astra Audit & Advisory, LLC (a PCAOB-registered firm) issued an unqualified audit opinion on PickleJar’s audited financial statements for fiscal years 2024 and 2023, a milestone toward the company’s objective of becoming a fully reporting SEC issuer.
- Fiscal 2024 total revenue grew approximately 138% year‑over‑year to $557,585 (from $233,762 in 2023).
- Gross profit for fiscal 2024 was $405,483, and loss from operations narrowed by about 45% to $1,537,352.
- PickleJar reported a net loss of $1,975,754 in 2024 versus net income of $1,206,415 in 2023; the 2023 result included a non‑cash fair‑value gain of ~ $4.4 million related to SAFEs, which is not indicative of operating performance.
- As of December 31, 2024, the company had an accumulated deficit of $6,046,945 and a working‑capital deficit of $6,331,207; auditors disclosed substantial doubt about PickleJar’s ability to continue as a going concern for one year.
- Management is implementing a remediation plan to address material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting (hiring personnel, external specialists, formalizing policies, improving IT controls) and plans to seek additional financing or restructure obligations, but no assurance is given on timing or success of SEC registration or liquidity solutions.
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