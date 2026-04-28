🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger in allen getesteten Depotgrößen. Jetzt sparen und Depot eröffnen → 🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger. Jetzt Depot eröffnen →
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNewregen AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Newregen
    57 Aufrufe 57 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    PickleJar Entertainment Unveils Audited Financials for 2023 & 2024

    PickleJar posts triple-digit revenue growth and a clean audit opinion, yet faces going-concern risks as it pursues SEC reporting status and works to fix control weaknesses.

    PickleJar Entertainment Unveils Audited Financials for 2023 & 2024
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Astra Audit & Advisory, LLC (a PCAOB-registered firm) issued an unqualified audit opinion on PickleJar’s audited financial statements for fiscal years 2024 and 2023, a milestone toward the company’s objective of becoming a fully reporting SEC issuer.
    • Fiscal 2024 total revenue grew approximately 138% year‑over‑year to $557,585 (from $233,762 in 2023).
    • Gross profit for fiscal 2024 was $405,483, and loss from operations narrowed by about 45% to $1,537,352.
    • PickleJar reported a net loss of $1,975,754 in 2024 versus net income of $1,206,415 in 2023; the 2023 result included a non‑cash fair‑value gain of ~ $4.4 million related to SAFEs, which is not indicative of operating performance.
    • As of December 31, 2024, the company had an accumulated deficit of $6,046,945 and a working‑capital deficit of $6,331,207; auditors disclosed substantial doubt about PickleJar’s ability to continue as a going concern for one year.
    • Management is implementing a remediation plan to address material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting (hiring personnel, external specialists, formalizing policies, improving IT controls) and plans to seek additional financing or restructure obligations, but no assurance is given on timing or success of SEC registration or liquidity solutions.






    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    PickleJar Entertainment Unveils Audited Financials for 2023 & 2024 PickleJar posts triple-digit revenue growth and a clean audit opinion, yet faces going-concern risks as it pursues SEC reporting status and works to fix control weaknesses.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     