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    Duck Creek Unveils AI Platform to Transform Insurance Underwriting & Claims

    Duck Creek is redefining insurance with an agentic AI platform that unites data, domain expertise, and intelligent agents to transform underwriting and claims at scale.

    Duck Creek Unveils AI Platform to Transform Insurance Underwriting & Claims
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Duck Creek has launched an insurance-native Agentic AI Platform that enables insurers to deploy, orchestrate, and govern AI agents across the insurance lifecycle.
    • The platform integrates core system data, insurance domain models, and neuro-symbolic reasoning to deliver transparent, auditable, and extensible decisioning within P&C workflows.
    • It features a layered architecture with components like Agentic Intelligence, Orchestration, AI Assurance, and an open AI Gateway for seamless integration and governance.
    • Two new agentic applications, Agentic Underwriting Workbench and Agentic First Notice of Loss (FNOL), are designed to improve speed, accuracy, and outcomes in underwriting and claims processes.
    • The platform supports both embedded and headless deployment models, allowing insurers to scale AI adoption while preserving existing technology investments.
    • Duck Creek's initial applications, developed in collaboration with Google Cloud and powered by Gemini models, demonstrate end-to-end workflow transformation, enhancing efficiency and customer experience.






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    Duck Creek Unveils AI Platform to Transform Insurance Underwriting & Claims Duck Creek is redefining insurance with an agentic AI platform that unites data, domain expertise, and intelligent agents to transform underwriting and claims at scale.
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