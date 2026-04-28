Duck Creek Unveils AI Platform to Transform Insurance Underwriting & Claims
Duck Creek is redefining insurance with an agentic AI platform that unites data, domain expertise, and intelligent agents to transform underwriting and claims at scale.
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- Duck Creek has launched an insurance-native Agentic AI Platform that enables insurers to deploy, orchestrate, and govern AI agents across the insurance lifecycle.
- The platform integrates core system data, insurance domain models, and neuro-symbolic reasoning to deliver transparent, auditable, and extensible decisioning within P&C workflows.
- It features a layered architecture with components like Agentic Intelligence, Orchestration, AI Assurance, and an open AI Gateway for seamless integration and governance.
- Two new agentic applications, Agentic Underwriting Workbench and Agentic First Notice of Loss (FNOL), are designed to improve speed, accuracy, and outcomes in underwriting and claims processes.
- The platform supports both embedded and headless deployment models, allowing insurers to scale AI adoption while preserving existing technology investments.
- Duck Creek's initial applications, developed in collaboration with Google Cloud and powered by Gemini models, demonstrate end-to-end workflow transformation, enhancing efficiency and customer experience.
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