Airbus SE: Airbus Reports Q1 2026 Results
Airbus opened 2026 with solid deliveries, softer earnings and cash outflows, yet a powerful order book and steady guidance underline confidence amid supply and geopolitical headwinds.
Foto: João Macedo - stock.adobe.com
- 114 commercial aircraft delivered in Q1; consolidated revenues fell 7% year‑on‑year to €12.7 billion.
- Consolidated EBIT Adjusted was €300 million (‑52% YoY); reported EBIT €224 million and earnings per share €0.74.
- Free cash flow before customer financing was negative €2.485 billion; gross cash €25.2 billion and net cash €9.8 billion at 31 March 2026.
- Strong order intake: gross 408 commercial aircraft (net 398) in Q1, with a commercial aircraft backlog of 9,037 units.
- Airbus left its 2026 guidance unchanged, targeting ~870 commercial deliveries, EBIT Adjusted ~€7.5 billion and FCF before customer financing ~€4.5 billion.
- Operational challenges: Pratt & Whitney engine shortages slow A320 ramp‑up; company monitoring Middle East tensions; ramp‑up targets maintained for A220, A320 family, A330 and A350 programs.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Airbus is on 28.04.2026.
The price of Airbus at the time of the news was 165,68EUR and was down -0,08 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 165,48EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,12 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 24.001,00PKT (-0,36 %).
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