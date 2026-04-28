🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger in allen getesteten Depotgrößen. Jetzt sparen und Depot eröffnen → 🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger. Jetzt Depot eröffnen →
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHYPOPORT AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu HYPOPORT
    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    HYPOPORT Reports Record Gross Profit & Strong EBIT Growth in Q1/26

    Driven by all three segments, the Group delivered higher gross profit and EBIT in Q1/26, with full results due on Monday, 11 May 2026.

    HYPOPORT Reports Record Gross Profit & Strong EBIT Growth in Q1/26
    Foto: Hypoport SE
    • Group Q1/26: gross profit €71m (Q1/25: €66m) and EBIT €12.1m (Q1/25: €8.6m)
    • Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms Q1/26: gross profit €43m (Q1/25: €41m) and EBIT €13.7m (Q1/25: €12.7m)
    • Financing Platforms Q1/26: gross profit €18m (Q1/25: €16m) and EBIT €2.1m (Q1/25: €0.5m)
    • Insurance Platforms Q1/26: gross profit €9m (Q1/25: €8m) and EBIT €0.6m (Q1/25: €0.2m)
    • Company states the Group’s positive development was driven by all three operating segments
    • Final Q1/26 results to be published on Monday, 11 May 2026

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at HYPOPORT is on 11.05.2026.

    The price of HYPOPORT at the time of the news was 85,00EUR and was up +3,34 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.572,97PKT (-0,52 %).


    HYPOPORT

    +7,29 %
    -8,57 %
    +14,39 %
    -20,96 %
    -59,25 %
    -41,86 %
    -83,42 %
    +15,86 %
    +416,67 %
    ISIN:DE0005493365WKN:549336
    HYPOPORT direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    HYPOPORT Reports Record Gross Profit & Strong EBIT Growth in Q1/26 Driven by all three segments, the Group delivered higher gross profit and EBIT in Q1/26, with full results due on Monday, 11 May 2026.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     