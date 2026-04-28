HYPOPORT Reports Record Gross Profit & Strong EBIT Growth in Q1/26
Driven by all three segments, the Group delivered higher gross profit and EBIT in Q1/26, with full results due on Monday, 11 May 2026.
Foto: Hypoport SE
- Group Q1/26: gross profit €71m (Q1/25: €66m) and EBIT €12.1m (Q1/25: €8.6m)
- Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms Q1/26: gross profit €43m (Q1/25: €41m) and EBIT €13.7m (Q1/25: €12.7m)
- Financing Platforms Q1/26: gross profit €18m (Q1/25: €16m) and EBIT €2.1m (Q1/25: €0.5m)
- Insurance Platforms Q1/26: gross profit €9m (Q1/25: €8m) and EBIT €0.6m (Q1/25: €0.2m)
- Company states the Group’s positive development was driven by all three operating segments
- Final Q1/26 results to be published on Monday, 11 May 2026
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at HYPOPORT is on 11.05.2026.
The price of HYPOPORT at the time of the news was 85,00EUR and was up +3,34 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.572,97PKT (-0,52 %).
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