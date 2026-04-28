HYPOPORT Reports Record Gross Profit & Strong EBIT Growth in Q1/26

Group Q1/26: gross profit €71m (Q1/25: €66m) and EBIT €12.1m (Q1/25: €8.6m)

Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms Q1/26: gross profit €43m (Q1/25: €41m) and EBIT €13.7m (Q1/25: €12.7m)

Financing Platforms Q1/26: gross profit €18m (Q1/25: €16m) and EBIT €2.1m (Q1/25: €0.5m)

Insurance Platforms Q1/26: gross profit €9m (Q1/25: €8m) and EBIT €0.6m (Q1/25: €0.2m)

Company states the Group’s positive development was driven by all three operating segments

Final Q1/26 results to be published on Monday, 11 May 2026

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at HYPOPORT is on 11.05.2026.

The price of HYPOPORT at the time of the news was 85,00EUR and was up +3,34 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.572,97PKT (-0,52 %).





