Piramal Pharma Reports Q4 & FY26 Results: Key Highlights
FY26 was a year of mixed fortunes: softer topline and margins, one‑off impairments, but rising CDMO momentum, strategic CHG deals, and fast‑growing consumer brands.
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- Consolidated revenue: Q4 FY26 revenue ₹2,752 crore (flat YoY); full-year FY26 revenue ₹8,869 crore, down 3% YoY (company cites inventory destocking and weaker early-stage CDMO orders; adjusted for destocking growth reported).
- Profitability: FY26 consolidated EBITDA ₹1,135 crore (down 28% YoY) with EBITDA margin at 13% (vs 17% in FY25); Q4 EBITDA ₹507 crore (down 16% YoY).
- Exceptional charge and net loss: Management recognized a Q4 impairment of ₹176 crore on intangible assets under development (total FY exceptional charges ~₹196 crore), resulting in a consolidated FY26 net loss of ₹326 crore after exceptional items.
- Capex and CDMO momentum: Invested ~US$94 million in FY26 (US$90 million earmarked to scale sterile injectable and payload‑linker capacity at Lexington and Riverview); CDMO saw stronger RFPs and order inflows in H2FY26 driven by recovery in US biopharma funding.
- Complex Hospital Generics (CHG): Completed Kenalog acquisition (US$35 million upfront, up to US$65 million contingent), broadening the CHG portfolio; maintained leadership in inhalation anesthesia (47% market share) and #1 rank in intrathecal baclofen in the US.
- Consumer Healthcare (PCH) performance: Power Brands grew 24% YoY and now contribute ~52% of PCH sales; e‑commerce sales grew 48% YoY and account for ~27% of PCH sales; launched 31 new products/SKUs in FY26.
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