Steico 2025 Preliminary Figures Confirmed by Final Financials

The STEICO Group's revenue increased slightly by 1.8% to €382.9 million in 2025, despite a production disruption in June and market challenges

EBITDA decreased by 14.9% to €67.9 million, and EBIT remained nearly stable at €35.9 million, reflecting efficiency improvements

The company's net income declined to €17.8 million, with earnings per share dropping to €1.27

The equity ratio improved significantly to 61.2% as of December 31, 2025, indicating a stronger financial position

Market indicators such as rising European building permits suggest construction activity may increase in 2026, though geopolitical issues pose risks

For 2026, management expects revenue to range between €375 million and €398 million, with EBIT between €30 million and €38 million, depending on economic conditions

The price of Steico at the time of the news was 20,900EUR and was down -0,71 % compared with the previous day.





