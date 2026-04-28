Steico 2025 Preliminary Figures Confirmed by Final Financials
In 2025, STEICO navigated disruptions and a tough market with modest growth, tighter margins, and a stronger balance sheet, while cautiously eyeing construction tailwinds for 2026.
- The STEICO Group's revenue increased slightly by 1.8% to €382.9 million in 2025, despite a production disruption in June and market challenges
- EBITDA decreased by 14.9% to €67.9 million, and EBIT remained nearly stable at €35.9 million, reflecting efficiency improvements
- The company's net income declined to €17.8 million, with earnings per share dropping to €1.27
- The equity ratio improved significantly to 61.2% as of December 31, 2025, indicating a stronger financial position
- Market indicators such as rising European building permits suggest construction activity may increase in 2026, though geopolitical issues pose risks
- For 2026, management expects revenue to range between €375 million and €398 million, with EBIT between €30 million and €38 million, depending on economic conditions
The price of Steico at the time of the news was 20,900EUR and was down -0,71 % compared with the previous day.
-0,71 %
-3,46 %
-0,59 %
-7,83 %
-6,38 %
-53,24 %
-73,84 %
+94,94 %
+12,85 %
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