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    Steico 2025 Preliminary Figures Confirmed by Final Financials

    In 2025, STEICO navigated disruptions and a tough market with modest growth, tighter margins, and a stronger balance sheet, while cautiously eyeing construction tailwinds for 2026.

    Steico 2025 Preliminary Figures Confirmed by Final Financials
    • The STEICO Group's revenue increased slightly by 1.8% to €382.9 million in 2025, despite a production disruption in June and market challenges
    • EBITDA decreased by 14.9% to €67.9 million, and EBIT remained nearly stable at €35.9 million, reflecting efficiency improvements
    • The company's net income declined to €17.8 million, with earnings per share dropping to €1.27
    • The equity ratio improved significantly to 61.2% as of December 31, 2025, indicating a stronger financial position
    • Market indicators such as rising European building permits suggest construction activity may increase in 2026, though geopolitical issues pose risks
    • For 2026, management expects revenue to range between €375 million and €398 million, with EBIT between €30 million and €38 million, depending on economic conditions

    The price of Steico at the time of the news was 20,900EUR and was down -0,71 % compared with the previous day.


    Steico

    -0,71 %
    -3,46 %
    -0,59 %
    -7,83 %
    -6,38 %
    -53,24 %
    -73,84 %
    +94,94 %
    +12,85 %
    ISIN:DE000A0LR936WKN:A0LR93
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    Steico 2025 Preliminary Figures Confirmed by Final Financials In 2025, STEICO navigated disruptions and a tough market with modest growth, tighter margins, and a stronger balance sheet, while cautiously eyeing construction tailwinds for 2026.
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