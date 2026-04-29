Nagarro Releases FY 2025 Audited Financials & Reaffirms Preliminary Results
In FY2025, the company delivered resilient top-line growth and solid margins, while navigating FX headwinds, one-off costs and a more selective client base.
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- FY2025 revenue: €999.3m (+2.8% YoY; +6.1% in constant currency).
- Gross profit €321.3m with a 32.2% gross margin (up 8.6% YoY).
- Adjusted EBITDA €138.2m (13.8% margin), within guidance (13.5–14.5%); decline vs 2024 partly due to €15.5m unrealized FX loss and a €12.4m one‑off India labor‑code expense.
- EBIT €83.0m and net profit €39.5m (down 14.2% and 19.7% YoY); number of >€1m clients fell to 180 from 186.
- Operating cash flow improved to €102.8m; year‑end cash €124.6m (down from €192.6m); net borrowings €310.1m (vs €329.6m); repurchased 919,421 shares for €67.8m.
- Management proposes a dividend of €1.00 per share; company reported ~18,003 employees across 38 countries.
The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at Nagarro is on 29.04.2026.
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