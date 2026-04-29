🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger in allen getesteten Depotgrößen. Jetzt sparen und Depot eröffnen → 🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger. Jetzt Depot eröffnen →
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNagarro AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Nagarro
    49 Aufrufe 49 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Nagarro Releases FY 2025 Audited Financials & Reaffirms Preliminary Results

    In FY2025, the company delivered resilient top-line growth and solid margins, while navigating FX headwinds, one-off costs and a more selective client base.

    Nagarro Releases FY 2025 Audited Financials & Reaffirms Preliminary Results
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • FY2025 revenue: €999.3m (+2.8% YoY; +6.1% in constant currency).
    • Gross profit €321.3m with a 32.2% gross margin (up 8.6% YoY).
    • Adjusted EBITDA €138.2m (13.8% margin), within guidance (13.5–14.5%); decline vs 2024 partly due to €15.5m unrealized FX loss and a €12.4m one‑off India labor‑code expense.
    • EBIT €83.0m and net profit €39.5m (down 14.2% and 19.7% YoY); number of >€1m clients fell to 180 from 186.
    • Operating cash flow improved to €102.8m; year‑end cash €124.6m (down from €192.6m); net borrowings €310.1m (vs €329.6m); repurchased 919,421 shares for €67.8m.
    • Management proposes a dividend of €1.00 per share; company reported ~18,003 employees across 38 countries.

    The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at Nagarro is on 29.04.2026.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.567,13PKT (-0,55 %).


    Nagarro

    +0,16 %
    -9,82 %
    -0,30 %
    -40,30 %
    -26,97 %
    -54,87 %
    -52,04 %
    +119,10 %
    ISIN:DE000A3H2200WKN:A3H220
    Nagarro direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Nagarro Releases FY 2025 Audited Financials & Reaffirms Preliminary Results In FY2025, the company delivered resilient top-line growth and solid margins, while navigating FX headwinds, one-off costs and a more selective client base.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     