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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsALSO Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu ALSO Holding
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    Strong Growth: Net Profit +69%, EBITDA €89M (+46%), ROCE +0.8pp to 11.2%

    ALSO Holding AG starts 2026 with powerful momentum: soaring profits, double‑digit growth across all segments, and a confident outlook driven by its MORE/WIN strategy.

    Strong Growth: Net Profit +69%, EBITDA €89M (+46%), ROCE +0.8pp to 11.2%
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • ALSO Holding AG reported a 69% increase in net profit for Q1 2026.
    • EBITDA reached 89 million euros, up 46% from the previous period.
    • Revenue grew by 31% to 4.3 billion euros, with all business segments contributing.
    • The Digital Platforms division grew over 30%, with cloud revenue increasing by 33% to 674 million euros.
    • The company maintains its EBITDA guidance of 300-340 million euros and aims for a ROCE above 20% for the year.
    • The CEO, Wolfgang Krainz, emphasizes the effectiveness of the MORE/WIN strategy and significant growth potential ahead.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at ALSO Holding is on 21.07.2026.


    ALSO Holding

    +0,12 %
    -5,16 %
    +13,73 %
    -23,87 %
    -34,87 %
    -12,62 %
    -32,67 %
    +312,50 %
    ISIN:CH0024590272WKN:A0JJW1
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    Strong Growth: Net Profit +69%, EBITDA €89M (+46%), ROCE +0.8pp to 11.2% ALSO Holding AG starts 2026 with powerful momentum: soaring profits, double‑digit growth across all segments, and a confident outlook driven by its MORE/WIN strategy.
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