Strong Growth: Net Profit +69%, EBITDA €89M (+46%), ROCE +0.8pp to 11.2%

ALSO Holding AG reported a 69% increase in net profit for Q1 2026.

EBITDA reached 89 million euros, up 46% from the previous period.

Revenue grew by 31% to 4.3 billion euros, with all business segments contributing.

The Digital Platforms division grew over 30%, with cloud revenue increasing by 33% to 674 million euros.

The company maintains its EBITDA guidance of 300-340 million euros and aims for a ROCE above 20% for the year.

The CEO, Wolfgang Krainz, emphasizes the effectiveness of the MORE/WIN strategy and significant growth potential ahead.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at ALSO Holding is on 21.07.2026.



