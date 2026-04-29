Strong Growth: Net Profit +69%, EBITDA €89M (+46%), ROCE +0.8pp to 11.2%
ALSO Holding AG starts 2026 with powerful momentum: soaring profits, double‑digit growth across all segments, and a confident outlook driven by its MORE/WIN strategy.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- ALSO Holding AG reported a 69% increase in net profit for Q1 2026.
- EBITDA reached 89 million euros, up 46% from the previous period.
- Revenue grew by 31% to 4.3 billion euros, with all business segments contributing.
- The Digital Platforms division grew over 30%, with cloud revenue increasing by 33% to 674 million euros.
- The company maintains its EBITDA guidance of 300-340 million euros and aims for a ROCE above 20% for the year.
- The CEO, Wolfgang Krainz, emphasizes the effectiveness of the MORE/WIN strategy and significant growth potential ahead.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at ALSO Holding is on 21.07.2026.
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