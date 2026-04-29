SMT Scharf AG Reports Q1 2026 Results: Strong Performance
Amid weaker demand and lower Q1 figures, SMT Scharf is pushing ahead with Strategy 2026, betting on efficiency gains and low-emission transport to meet its 2026 targets.
Foto: SMT Scharf GmbH
- SMT Scharf's revenue for Q1 2026 decreased significantly to EUR 14.2 million from EUR 22.9 million in Q1 2025
- Operating loss (EBIT) was EUR -0.3 million, compared to a profit of EUR 1.2 million in the same quarter last year
- The company is implementing strategic measures as part of Strategy 2026 to improve efficiency and develop new low-emission transport solutions
- Despite the challenging market environment, SMT Scharf confirms its revenue forecast of EUR 95-115 million and EBIT of EUR 1-2 million for 2026
- Revenue in China, the company's largest market, declined to EUR 8.5 million from EUR 9.5 million, due to weaker business development
- Incoming orders for Q1 2026 were EUR 11.4 million, slightly below EUR 13.0 million in the previous year, with a backlog of EUR 24.1 million as of March 31, 2026
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at SMT Scharf is on 29.04.2026.
The price of SMT Scharf at the time of the news was 7,4750EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,5000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,33 % since publication.
+0,33 %
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+29,87 %
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-11,48 %
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-32,43 %
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