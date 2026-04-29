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    Blue Cap AG Ends 2025 Strong with Record EUR 1.60 Dividend per Share

    Blue Cap AG closes 2025 on a strong note: higher profitability, robust balance sheet, record dividend, and confident guidance despite economic headwinds.

    Blue Cap AG Ends 2025 Strong with Record EUR 1.60 Dividend per Share
    Foto: Blue Cap AG
    • Blue Cap AG successfully concluded fiscal year 2025 with revenue of EUR 129.1 million from continuing operations
    • The company proposed a record dividend of EUR 1.60 per share, including a EUR 0.95 special dividend from the sale of con-pearl
    • Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 5.4% in 2025, up from 4.9% in the previous year
    • Net Asset Value (NAV) was EUR 125.3 million or EUR 27.94 per share at year-end, slightly lower than June 2025 but higher than December 2024
    • The company's balance sheet remains strong, with an equity ratio of 55.2% and net financial debt improving to EUR -50.9 million
    • For 2026, Blue Cap confirms forecasts of EUR 120–140 million revenue and an adjusted EBITDA margin between 5% and 6%, despite ongoing economic uncertainties

    The next important date, Publication of the consolidated/annual financial statements, at Blue Cap is on 30.04.2026.


    Blue Cap

    +0,14 %
    +1,27 %
    +3,91 %
    -3,37 %
    +7,34 %
    -20,69 %
    -24,68 %
    +252,23 %
    +591,55 %
    ISIN:DE000A0JM2M1WKN:A0JM2M
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    Blue Cap AG Ends 2025 Strong with Record EUR 1.60 Dividend per Share Blue Cap AG closes 2025 on a strong note: higher profitability, robust balance sheet, record dividend, and confident guidance despite economic headwinds.
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