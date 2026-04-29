Blue Cap AG Ends 2025 Strong with Record EUR 1.60 Dividend per Share

Blue Cap AG successfully concluded fiscal year 2025 with revenue of EUR 129.1 million from continuing operations

The company proposed a record dividend of EUR 1.60 per share, including a EUR 0.95 special dividend from the sale of con-pearl

Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 5.4% in 2025, up from 4.9% in the previous year

Net Asset Value (NAV) was EUR 125.3 million or EUR 27.94 per share at year-end, slightly lower than June 2025 but higher than December 2024

The company's balance sheet remains strong, with an equity ratio of 55.2% and net financial debt improving to EUR -50.9 million

For 2026, Blue Cap confirms forecasts of EUR 120–140 million revenue and an adjusted EBITDA margin between 5% and 6%, despite ongoing economic uncertainties

The next important date, Publication of the consolidated/annual financial statements, at Blue Cap is on 30.04.2026.



