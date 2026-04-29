Sandoz Boosts Biosimilars Growth in Q1 2026, Confirms Full-Year Outlook

Sandoz reports strong biosimilars growth of 18% at constant currencies in Q1 2026, contributing to overall net sales of USD 2,756 million, up 3% CC;

The company's full-year 2026 guidance is confirmed, expecting mid-to-high single-digit percentage growth in net sales and around 100 basis points EBITDA margin expansion;

North America experienced exceptional biosimilar performance with a 12% CC sales increase, driven by new launches like Wyost & Jubbonti;

Sandoz announced a strategic partnership with Samsung Bioepis covering up to five biosimilar assets, expanding its pipeline to 32 assets;

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed that analytical comparability and pharmacokinetic data may suffice for biosimilarity, potentially reducing clinical study requirements;

Sandoz issued CHF 275 million bonds with maturities of six and ten years to refinance debt, aiming to extend its average debt maturity to six to seven years.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Sandoz Group is on 05.08.2026.



