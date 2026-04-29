🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger in allen getesteten Depotgrößen. Jetzt sparen und Depot eröffnen → 🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger. Jetzt Depot eröffnen →
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSandoz Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Sandoz Group
    65 Aufrufe 65 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Sandoz Boosts Biosimilars Growth in Q1 2026, Confirms Full-Year Outlook

    Sandoz enters 2026 with accelerating biosimilar momentum, solid Q1 sales growth, and fresh strategic moves in partnerships, regulation, and financing.

    Sandoz Boosts Biosimilars Growth in Q1 2026, Confirms Full-Year Outlook
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Sandoz reports strong biosimilars growth of 18% at constant currencies in Q1 2026, contributing to overall net sales of USD 2,756 million, up 3% CC;
    • The company's full-year 2026 guidance is confirmed, expecting mid-to-high single-digit percentage growth in net sales and around 100 basis points EBITDA margin expansion;
    • North America experienced exceptional biosimilar performance with a 12% CC sales increase, driven by new launches like Wyost & Jubbonti;
    • Sandoz announced a strategic partnership with Samsung Bioepis covering up to five biosimilar assets, expanding its pipeline to 32 assets;
    • The European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed that analytical comparability and pharmacokinetic data may suffice for biosimilarity, potentially reducing clinical study requirements;
    • Sandoz issued CHF 275 million bonds with maturities of six and ten years to refinance debt, aiming to extend its average debt maturity to six to seven years.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Sandoz Group is on 05.08.2026.


    Sandoz Group

    +0,24 %
    -4,02 %
    +4,73 %
    +1,00 %
    +75,13 %
    +120,29 %
    ISIN:CH1243598427WKN:A3ETYB
    Sandoz Group direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Sandoz Boosts Biosimilars Growth in Q1 2026, Confirms Full-Year Outlook Sandoz enters 2026 with accelerating biosimilar momentum, solid Q1 sales growth, and fresh strategic moves in partnerships, regulation, and financing.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     