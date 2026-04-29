Straumann Group Achieves 7.1% Organic Growth in Strong Start

The Straumann Group achieved CHF 673 million in revenue in Q1 2026, with 7.1% organic growth, despite foreign exchange headwinds.

Growth was broad-based across regions, driven by strong demand in implantology, digital workflows, and customer engagement through education.

The company confirmed its 2026 outlook of high single-digit organic revenue growth and a core EBIT margin increase of 30 to 60 basis points.

Regional performance showed strong growth in EMEA (7.8%), North America (7.7%), and Latin America (19.5%), while APAC reported only 0.5% growth due to market conditions in China.

Strategic progress included strengthening leadership in implantology with the expansion of the iEXCEL system and the launch of the AOMI specialist network, as well as advancing orthodontics transformation and digital customer experience.

The Group's digital platform Straumann AXS saw over 50% user growth in six months, supporting long-term growth through integrated workflows, cross-selling, and recurring revenues.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Straumann Holding is on 29.04.2026.



