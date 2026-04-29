Heidelberg Pharma AG: Q1 2026 Financial Results & Highlights

Completed the Phase I part of pamlectabart tismanitin (HDP‑101) trial in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma: favorable safety with no dose‑limiting toxicities, RP2D determined without reaching MTD, encouraging efficacy signals in cohort 8 (1 PR, 1 VGPR, 2 sCRs); Phase IIa enrollment started and first patient dosed.

Partner programs progressed: Takeda started clinical development of its Amanitin‑based ADC (triggering a milestone payment) and Huadong launched a bridging study in China for pamlectabart tismanitin and dosed the first patient (triggering a milestone payment).

Financing amendment with HealthCare Royalty and Soleus Capital: Heidelberg Pharma received an upfront USD 20 million from Soleus for partial monetization of future TLX250‑Px royalties, with a further USD 25 million payable on FDA approval, extending the company’s cash runway to mid‑2027.

Q1 FY2026 results: total revenue and other income EUR 4.1 million (sales revenue EUR 3.0 million), net loss reduced to EUR 4.3 million (from EUR 5.9 million), cash at period end EUR 9.3 million, average cash outflow ~EUR 1.9 million/month.

2026 outlook and cost measures: revenue guidance confirmed at EUR 11–15 million; expected operating expenses EUR 25–29 million and operating result EUR -13 to -17 million; cost‑cutting including staff reductions to be completed by mid‑2026 and projected change in cash of EUR 0 to -4 million.

Executive change: CFO Walter Miller to leave at end of April 2026; Peter Willinger appointed CFO effective 1 May 2026.

The price of Heidelberg Pharma at the time of the news was 2,8050EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,8100EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,18 % since publication.





