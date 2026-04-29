Scout24 Starts 2026 Strong: Double-Digit Growth & Bigger Share Buyback
Scout24 kicked off 2026 with powerful momentum: double‑digit growth, rising margins, and a bold share buy-back underline the group’s confidence and scalable profitability.
Foto: Scout24 SE
- Scout24 achieved a strong start to 2026 with 13.9% revenue growth and margin expansion to 60.1% in Q1; organic growth was 10.7%
- The company increased its share buy-back program for 2026 to up to EUR 350 million, reflecting confidence in its financial performance
- Revenue was driven by high demand for subscriptions in both Professional and Private segments, with customer numbers increasing in Germany and across Europe
- Operating EBITDA rose by 15.1% to EUR 107.9 million, with margins improving due to operating leverage and ongoing investments in AI and technology
- Net income grew by 37.1% to EUR 68.5 million, with adjusted EPS up 20.1% to EUR 0.95, supported by strong cash flow and cost discipline
- Scout24 confirms its full-year 2026 guidance of 16-18% revenue growth and an EBITDA margin of up to 61-64%, maintaining its focus on scalable, profitable growth
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Scout24 is on 29.04.2026.
At this time, the index DAX was at 24.069,50PKT (+0,33 %).
+0,27 %
+1,25 %
+15,97 %
-14,75 %
-28,87 %
+29,62 %
+4,46 %
+129,60 %
+160,71 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte