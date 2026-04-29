Symrise Delivers Strong Q1 2026 Sales & Reaffirms Full-Year Outlook

Symrise reports a solid Q1 2026 with an organic sales decline of only 0.4%, driven by strong performance in Food & Beverage, Pet Food, and Fragrance sectors.

The company reaffirms its full-year 2026 outlook, expecting organic sales growth between 2.0% and 4.0%, along with stable EBITDA margins and free cash flow.

The ONE SYM Transformation Program is accelerating, focusing on cost savings, efficiency, innovation, and digitalization to support sustainable growth.

Regional performance shows positive organic growth in Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America, while Europe, Africa, and the Middle East experienced declines.

Segment-wise, Taste, Nutrition & Health grew by 1.7%, whereas Scent & Care declined by 3.4%, with notable momentum in the Fragrance Division.

Symrise emphasizes its strategic focus on innovation, customer engagement, and operational excellence to navigate market challenges and unlock future growth.

The next important date, Interim Report January - March 2026, at Symrise is on 29.04.2026.

The price of Symrise at the time of the news was 74,48EUR and was up +1,47 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 24.069,50PKT (+0,33 %).





