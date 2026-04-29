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    Symrise Delivers Strong Q1 2026 Sales & Reaffirms Full-Year Outlook

    Symrise starts 2026 on resilient footing: a nearly flat Q1, strong Food & Beverage, Pet Food and Fragrance, and a clear path to renewed organic growth.

    Symrise Delivers Strong Q1 2026 Sales & Reaffirms Full-Year Outlook
    Foto: Symrise
    • Symrise reports a solid Q1 2026 with an organic sales decline of only 0.4%, driven by strong performance in Food & Beverage, Pet Food, and Fragrance sectors.
    • The company reaffirms its full-year 2026 outlook, expecting organic sales growth between 2.0% and 4.0%, along with stable EBITDA margins and free cash flow.
    • The ONE SYM Transformation Program is accelerating, focusing on cost savings, efficiency, innovation, and digitalization to support sustainable growth.
    • Regional performance shows positive organic growth in Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America, while Europe, Africa, and the Middle East experienced declines.
    • Segment-wise, Taste, Nutrition & Health grew by 1.7%, whereas Scent & Care declined by 3.4%, with notable momentum in the Fragrance Division.
    • Symrise emphasizes its strategic focus on innovation, customer engagement, and operational excellence to navigate market challenges and unlock future growth.

    The next important date, Interim Report January - March 2026, at Symrise is on 29.04.2026.

    The price of Symrise at the time of the news was 74,48EUR and was up +1,47 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 24.069,50PKT (+0,33 %).


    Symrise

    +1,53 %
    -2,86 %
    +2,24 %
    +1,25 %
    -24,67 %
    -32,83 %
    -32,18 %
    +27,30 %
    +342,26 %
    ISIN:DE000SYM9999WKN:SYM999
    Symrise direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    Symrise Delivers Strong Q1 2026 Sales & Reaffirms Full-Year Outlook Symrise starts 2026 on resilient footing: a nearly flat Q1, strong Food & Beverage, Pet Food and Fragrance, and a clear path to renewed organic growth.
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