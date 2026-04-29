Evotec SE to Announce Q1 2026 Results on May 6, 2026
Evotec SE is set to unveil its Q1 2026 results on May 6, 2026, offering fresh insights into its global drug discovery and AI-driven innovation strategy.
Foto: pressfoto - freepik
- Evotec SE will announce its first quarter 2026 financial results on May 6, 2026
- The company will hold a webcast and conference call in English at 2:00 pm CEST to present the results and provide a business update
- Participants can register online to access the webcast, presentation slides, and dial-in details for the conference call
- Evotec is a global life science company specializing in drug discovery and development, utilizing advanced technologies and AI-driven innovation
- The company collaborates with top pharma companies, biotech firms, academic institutions, and healthcare stakeholders, offering a range of services and partnerships
- Evotec focuses on key therapeutic areas such as oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurology, and immunology, with over 4,500 experts worldwide and more than 100 proprietary R&D assets
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Evotec is on 06.05.2026.
The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 5,1750EUR and was up +0,39 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.567,13PKT (-0,55 %).
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