Andritz: Record €3.6 Billion Orders in Q1 2026!
In Q1 2026, the company set new records in orders and backlog, powered by booming hydropower demand, solid pulp & paper growth, and a confident outlook despite uncertainties.
Foto: JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com
- Record order intake of €3.6 billion in Q1 2026, up 54.3% from the previous year, mainly due to mid-sized orders in Hydropower
- Revenue slightly increased by 1.7% to €1,790.6 million, with net income rising by 2.9% to €91.8 million, and stable profitability at 8.2% EBITA margin
- Order backlog reached a new high of €12.37 billion, an 18.3% increase compared to the end of 2025
- Significant growth in Hydropower order intake (+229.9%) driven by renewable energy demand, including large projects in India, Southeast Asia, and Brazil
- Pulp & Paper order intake increased slightly (+3.2%), supported by major orders like Africa’s largest paper machine, with revenue also rising in this segment
- The company confirms its 2026 financial targets, expecting revenues between €8.0 and €8.3 billion and an EBITA margin of 8.7% to 9.1%, despite ongoing economic uncertainties
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Andritz is on 29.04.2026.
The price of Andritz at the time of the news was 68,25EUR and was down -0,58 % compared with the previous day.
-0,58 %
-1,01 %
+12,47 %
-6,28 %
+19,67 %
+16,16 %
+55,51 %
+40,05 %
+1.218,84 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte