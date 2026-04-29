Andritz: Record €3.6 Billion Orders in Q1 2026!

Record order intake of €3.6 billion in Q1 2026, up 54.3% from the previous year, mainly due to mid-sized orders in Hydropower

Revenue slightly increased by 1.7% to €1,790.6 million, with net income rising by 2.9% to €91.8 million, and stable profitability at 8.2% EBITA margin

Order backlog reached a new high of €12.37 billion, an 18.3% increase compared to the end of 2025

Significant growth in Hydropower order intake (+229.9%) driven by renewable energy demand, including large projects in India, Southeast Asia, and Brazil

Pulp & Paper order intake increased slightly (+3.2%), supported by major orders like Africa’s largest paper machine, with revenue also rising in this segment

The company confirms its 2026 financial targets, expecting revenues between €8.0 and €8.3 billion and an EBITA margin of 8.7% to 9.1%, despite ongoing economic uncertainties

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Andritz is on 29.04.2026.

The price of Andritz at the time of the news was 68,25EUR and was down -0,58 % compared with the previous day.





