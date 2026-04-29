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    Andritz: Record €3.6 Billion Orders in Q1 2026!

    In Q1 2026, the company set new records in orders and backlog, powered by booming hydropower demand, solid pulp & paper growth, and a confident outlook despite uncertainties.

    Andritz: Record €3.6 Billion Orders in Q1 2026!
    Foto: JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com
    • Record order intake of €3.6 billion in Q1 2026, up 54.3% from the previous year, mainly due to mid-sized orders in Hydropower
    • Revenue slightly increased by 1.7% to €1,790.6 million, with net income rising by 2.9% to €91.8 million, and stable profitability at 8.2% EBITA margin
    • Order backlog reached a new high of €12.37 billion, an 18.3% increase compared to the end of 2025
    • Significant growth in Hydropower order intake (+229.9%) driven by renewable energy demand, including large projects in India, Southeast Asia, and Brazil
    • Pulp & Paper order intake increased slightly (+3.2%), supported by major orders like Africa’s largest paper machine, with revenue also rising in this segment
    • The company confirms its 2026 financial targets, expecting revenues between €8.0 and €8.3 billion and an EBITA margin of 8.7% to 9.1%, despite ongoing economic uncertainties

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Andritz is on 29.04.2026.

    The price of Andritz at the time of the news was 68,25EUR and was down -0,58 % compared with the previous day.


    Andritz

    -0,58 %
    -1,01 %
    +12,47 %
    -6,28 %
    +19,67 %
    +16,16 %
    +55,51 %
    +40,05 %
    +1.218,84 %
    ISIN:AT0000730007WKN:632305
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    Andritz: Record €3.6 Billion Orders in Q1 2026! In Q1 2026, the company set new records in orders and backlog, powered by booming hydropower demand, solid pulp & paper growth, and a confident outlook despite uncertainties.
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