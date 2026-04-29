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    Lloyds Banking Group 2026 Q1 Earnings Report: Key Highlights

    Delivering a powerful first quarter, the Group reports robust profits, expanding margins, disciplined costs and solid capital, reinforcing its 2026 ambitions.

    Lloyds Banking Group 2026 Q1 Earnings Report: Key Highlights
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Strong profitability: statutory profit before tax £2.0bn for Q1 (vs £1.5bn year‑earlier); return on tangible equity 17.0%.
    • Net interest income and margin expansion: underlying NII £3.6bn, up 8% YoY; banking net interest margin 3.17% (+14bps YoY).
    • Revenue and cost performance: underlying other income £1.6bn (+11% YoY); operating costs £2.5bn, down 3%; Group reiterates 2026 cost:income <50% and operating costs <��£9.9bn.
    • Asset quality: underlying impairment charge £295m (asset quality ratio c.25bps), including a £101m net charge from updated economic scenarios.
    • Balance sheet growth and funding: underlying loans and advances £486.2bn (+£5.1bn q/q); customer deposits £495.9bn (down £0.6bn q/q); RWAs £240.8bn (+£5.3bn q/q).
    • Capital and 2026 guidance: CET1 ratio 13.4% after ordinary dividend accrual with 41bps capital generation in Q1; reiterates 2026 guidance including underlying NII >£14.9bn, RoTE >16%, capital generation >200bps and CET1 ~13.0%.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lloyds Banking Group is on 29.04.2026.

    The price of Lloyds Banking Group at the time of the news was 1,1423EUR and was up +0,11 % compared with the previous day.


    Lloyds Banking Group

    +0,70 %
    -1,29 %
    +8,77 %
    -5,17 %
    +30,40 %
    +105,65 %
    +119,74 %
    +30,69 %
    -68,81 %
    ISIN:GB0008706128WKN:871784
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    Lloyds Banking Group 2026 Q1 Earnings Report: Key Highlights Delivering a powerful first quarter, the Group reports robust profits, expanding margins, disciplined costs and solid capital, reinforcing its 2026 ambitions.
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