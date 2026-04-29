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    TRATON Group Excels in Q1 2026 Despite Challenges, Orders Rise

    TRATON GROUP enters Q1 2026 with mixed results: softer sales and earnings, yet a strong surge in incoming orders fuels confidence in its full-year outlook.

    TRATON Group Excels in Q1 2026 Despite Challenges, Orders Rise
    Foto: TRATON GROUP
    • TRATON GROUP's sales revenue in Q1 2026 was €10.2 billion, a 4% decrease compared to the previous year
    • Incoming orders increased by 18% to 87,800 vehicles, indicating a positive order trend
    • The adjusted operating result was €582 million, down from €646 million, with an operating return on sales of 5.7%
    • Unit sales declined by 6% to 68,600 vehicles, mainly due to lower sales in trucks and buses
    • The performance of brands varied: Scania maintained stable margins, MAN improved, while International Motors and Volkswagen Truck & Bus faced declines
    • The company remains optimistic for the future, expecting a full-year sales range of -5% to +7% and an operating return on sales between 5.3% and 7.3%, supported by rising order intake

    The next important date, Interim Report Q3 2026, at TRATON is on 29.04.2026.

    The price of TRATON at the time of the news was 31,68EUR and was up +2,96 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 31,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,38 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.232,09PKT (+0,49 %).


    TRATON

    +1,63 %
    +2,50 %
    +1,99 %
    -6,29 %
    +2,33 %
    +46,33 %
    +27,17 %
    -0,76 %
    ISIN:DE000TRAT0N7WKN:TRAT0N
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    TRATON Group Excels in Q1 2026 Despite Challenges, Orders Rise TRATON GROUP enters Q1 2026 with mixed results: softer sales and earnings, yet a strong surge in incoming orders fuels confidence in its full-year outlook.
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