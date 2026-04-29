Low-Tier Events Drive Betting Boom, Data.BET Reports
As margins tighten and regulation bites, DATA.BET’s 2025 Sportsbook Report reveals how low‑tier events and multi‑vertical offerings are quietly reshaping esports profitability.
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- DATA.BET’s 2025 Sportsbook Report finds low-tier events are a growing, underleveraged revenue source—accounting for up to 30% of total esports profit across all tiers.
- Key drivers: broad match availability, more disciplines and markets, stronger turnover and margins; partner turnover grew 23% year‑over‑year.
- Regulatory pressure and tax increases in major European markets (especially the UK) are tightening conditions for operators, making diversified content and localization essential.
- A multi‑vertical offering (esports, sports, virtual sports) attracts users by breadth, while a technically advanced product suite improves retention and reduces acquisition costs.
- The report includes a practical 2026 checklist for casino operators launching sportsbooks; cross‑product (casino + sports) players deliver substantially higher lifetime value than single‑product users.
- DATA.BET (est. 2017) is a European sportsbook tech provider offering licensed content, minimal bet delays (down to 1s), an AI‑powered Odds Feed with 24/7 in‑house traders, covering 100+ disciplines, 100k+ monthly events and 3,000+ markets.
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