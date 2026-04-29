MPH Health Care AG 2025 Preview: One-Off Effect from CR Energy Insolvency, 94.3% Equity
Despite a one-off fair-value hit from CR Energy AG, MPH enters 2026 with a solid balance sheet, strong M1 Kliniken growth and ambitious expansion targets.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Preliminary 2025 IFRS results: net loss of €29.3m (previous year: profit €32.0m) and EBIT of €-28.5m (previous: €33.0m), mainly due to a non-cash fair‑value impairment related to CR Energy AG.
- Balance sheet remains strong: equity ratio 94.3% (previously 95.5%); net asset value €243.4m or €56.85 per share (previous: €277.9m).
- CR Energy AG insolvency: filed in June 2025, proceedings opened 1 Sept 2025; insolvency administrator is reviewing the company, triggering the fair‑value loss.
- M1 Kliniken AG (core listed investment) showed robust operating performance: consolidated revenue €364.3m (+7.4%) and consolidated EBIT €34.6m (+29%).
- Beauty segment milestone: revenue €102.0m (+11%), exceeding €100m for the first time; segment EBIT up 41.5% to €28.3m, remaining the Group’s main growth driver.
- Confident outlook for 2026: management highlights the sale of HAEMATO PHARM GmbH to PHOENIX (31 Jan 2026) and M1’s target to grow the Beauty segment to €200–300m revenue by 2029 with an EBIT margin ≥20%, from which MPH expects to benefit.
The price of MPH Health Care at the time of the news was 20,550EUR and was up +0,74 % compared with the previous day.
0,00 %
-1,94 %
+9,49 %
-17,21 %
-15,48 %
+26,65 %
-29,37 %
-20,50 %
-32,29 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte