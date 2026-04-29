MPH Health Care AG 2025 Preview: One-Off Effect from CR Energy Insolvency, 94.3% Equity

Preliminary 2025 IFRS results: net loss of €29.3m (previous year: profit €32.0m) and EBIT of €-28.5m (previous: €33.0m), mainly due to a non-cash fair‑value impairment related to CR Energy AG.

Balance sheet remains strong: equity ratio 94.3% (previously 95.5%); net asset value €243.4m or €56.85 per share (previous: €277.9m).

CR Energy AG insolvency: filed in June 2025, proceedings opened 1 Sept 2025; insolvency administrator is reviewing the company, triggering the fair‑value loss.

M1 Kliniken AG (core listed investment) showed robust operating performance: consolidated revenue €364.3m (+7.4%) and consolidated EBIT €34.6m (+29%).

Beauty segment milestone: revenue €102.0m (+11%), exceeding €100m for the first time; segment EBIT up 41.5% to €28.3m, remaining the Group’s main growth driver.

Confident outlook for 2026: management highlights the sale of HAEMATO PHARM GmbH to PHOENIX (31 Jan 2026) and M1’s target to grow the Beauty segment to €200–300m revenue by 2029 with an EBIT margin ≥20%, from which MPH expects to benefit.

The price of MPH Health Care at the time of the news was 20,550EUR and was up +0,74 % compared with the previous day.





