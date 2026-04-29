GRAMMER AG Reports Q1 2026 Results: Strong Start to the Year

Q1 2026 revenue: EUR 462.0m (–5.2% y/y; –1.9% after adjusting for currency effects).

Reported EBIT rose 21.4% to EUR 23.3m, lifting the EBIT margin to 5.0%; operating EBIT fell to EUR 18.3m after adjusting for positive currency effects of EUR 4.8m (Q1 2025 had –EUR 4.7m).

Regional performance: AMERICAS revenue down 18.9% (operating EBIT –EUR 3.9m), APAC down 4.8% but +2.0% adjusted for FX (weak automotive, strong commercial vehicles), EMEA slightly down 1.7% with improved operating EBIT and margin (operating EBIT EUR 18.8m; margin 6.7%).

By segment: Automotive revenue declined 9.3% to EUR 284.8m; Commercial Vehicles revenue increased 2.1% to EUR 177.2m (notably driven by agriculture, construction equipment and truck business).

Outlook unchanged for FY 2026: revenue around EUR 1.9bn and operating EBIT about EUR 80m; medium‑term ambition to 2028: EUR 2.5bn revenue and an operating EBIT margin above 5%.

Leadership and balance‑sheet highlights: CEO Jens Öhlenschläger’s contract extended (effective 1 Jan 2027 for five years) signalling continuity; equity rose 6.9% to EUR 297.8m, equity ratio improved to 18.1%.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Grammer is on 29.04.2026.

The price of Grammer at the time of the news was 8,4500EUR and was up +1,20 % compared with the previous day.





