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    SINEXCEL 1725kW PCS Powers 107MW/429MWh C&I Storage Project

    In Sichuan’s Guangyuan, a 107 MW / 428 MWh BESS now powers aluminium production with peak‑shaving, major cost cuts and tens of thousands of tonnes CO₂ savings each year.

    SINEXCEL 1725kW PCS Powers 107MW/429MWh C&I Storage Project
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • 107.12 MW / 428.48 MWh grid‑connected C&I battery energy storage system commissioned in Guangyuan, Sichuan for aluminium producer Zhongfu Industrial to provide industrial peak shaving.
    • Project deploys 104 SINEXCEL 1725 kW PCS units paired with 5 MWh battery containers in a DC‑coupled architecture.
    • System saves about 140 yuan per tonne of aluminium, translating to over 60 million yuan annual savings and roughly 52,000 tonnes CO₂ avoided per year.
    • SINEXCEL’s 1725 kW PCS offers millisecond response for backup, up to 98.5% efficiency, IP54 protection for dusty smelting environments, and multiple international grid certifications.
    • SINEXCEL reports cumulative shipments of the 1725 kW PCS exceeding 1 GW and company‑wide installed capacity above 17 GW / 50 GWh across 60+ countries.
    • Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a major energy‑storage and EV‑charging supplier (17 GW storage installed, ~200,000 EV DC chargers, extensive active harmonic filter deployments).






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    SINEXCEL 1725kW PCS Powers 107MW/429MWh C&I Storage Project In Sichuan’s Guangyuan, a 107 MW / 428 MWh BESS now powers aluminium production with peak‑shaving, major cost cuts and tens of thousands of tonnes CO₂ savings each year.
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