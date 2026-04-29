SINEXCEL 1725kW PCS Powers 107MW/429MWh C&I Storage Project
In Sichuan’s Guangyuan, a 107 MW / 428 MWh BESS now powers aluminium production with peak‑shaving, major cost cuts and tens of thousands of tonnes CO₂ savings each year.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- 107.12 MW / 428.48 MWh grid‑connected C&I battery energy storage system commissioned in Guangyuan, Sichuan for aluminium producer Zhongfu Industrial to provide industrial peak shaving.
- Project deploys 104 SINEXCEL 1725 kW PCS units paired with 5 MWh battery containers in a DC‑coupled architecture.
- System saves about 140 yuan per tonne of aluminium, translating to over 60 million yuan annual savings and roughly 52,000 tonnes CO₂ avoided per year.
- SINEXCEL’s 1725 kW PCS offers millisecond response for backup, up to 98.5% efficiency, IP54 protection for dusty smelting environments, and multiple international grid certifications.
- SINEXCEL reports cumulative shipments of the 1725 kW PCS exceeding 1 GW and company‑wide installed capacity above 17 GW / 50 GWh across 60+ countries.
- Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a major energy‑storage and EV‑charging supplier (17 GW storage installed, ~200,000 EV DC chargers, extensive active harmonic filter deployments).
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