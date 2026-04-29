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    Logwin Faces Tough Start to 2026 in Challenging Q1 Conditions

    In a turbulent start to 2026, Logwin faced rising costs, geopolitical headwinds and falling margins, as revenues, earnings and cash flow all came under pressure.

    Logwin Faces Tough Start to 2026 in Challenging Q1 Conditions
    Foto: Gelhot - picture alliance / Fotostand
    • Logwin's first quarter of 2026 was affected by challenging conditions, including geopolitical risks and rising costs.
    • Revenue decreased by 6.7% to EUR 330.4 million, mainly due to lower freight rates despite increasing transport volumes.
    • Operating result (EBITA) declined to EUR 15.0 million from EUR 18.8 million in the previous year.
    • Net result for the quarter was EUR 10.7 million, down from EUR 14.1 million, mainly due to lower operating profit and weaker financial results.
    • Free cash flow was negative at EUR -25.4 million, mainly due to working capital effects, investments, and acquisitions.
    • The company’s outlook for 2026 remains unchanged, with ongoing risks from geopolitical and trade tensions, and no material forecast adjustments.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report for March 31, 2026, at Logwin is on 29.04.2026.

    The price of Logwin at the time of the news was 283,00EUR and was up +0,35 % compared with the previous day.


    Logwin

    0,00 %
    -0,70 %
    +1,44 %
    +2,17 %
    +15,57 %
    +2,17 %
    +50,80 %
    +185,57 %
    +52,43 %
    ISIN:LU1618151879WKN:A2DR54
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    Logwin Faces Tough Start to 2026 in Challenging Q1 Conditions In a turbulent start to 2026, Logwin faced rising costs, geopolitical headwinds and falling margins, as revenues, earnings and cash flow all came under pressure.
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