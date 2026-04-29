TZROP Holders Approve Major Conversion Amendment
tZERO investors have backed a major capital-structure overhaul, approving the conversion of TZROP tokens into new preferred and common equity stakes.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- tZERO announced that holders of its Preferred Equity Tokens, Series A (TZROP), approved converting each TZROP into 3 shares of tZERO Series B preferred stock and 8 shares of tZERO common stock.
- Voting turnout: 1,594 holders cast 15,164,076 votes (72.2% of outstanding TZROP); of votes cast, 12,841,906 (84.6%) were in favor and 2,322,170 (15.4%) opposed; 1,423 holders (89.3%) supported the proposal. The approval exceeds the required simple majority, with 12,841,906 shares representing 61.2% of aggregate issued and outstanding TZROP.
- Management view: CEO Alan Konevsky said the conversion addresses capital-structure complexities and aligns company and investors; early TZROP supporters will own approximately one-third of Class B shares, common stock and fully diluted shares on current capitalization.
- Process and timing: tZERO said it will provide updates as the steps in the conversion process are consummated in the coming days.
- Financing: Bed Bath & Beyond, tZERO’s largest shareholder, intends to lead up to $10 million of additional capital via a proposed (possibly secured) convertible note financing after the conversion; eligible existing investors may participate by contacting tZERO IR.
- Legal/risk notes: the release is informational only (not an offer or investment advice), includes investor risk warnings specific to digital asset securities, and contains forward-looking statements subject to uncertainties.
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