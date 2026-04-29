GEA Group AGM Boosts Dividends & Re-elects Prof. Kempf as Chair

AGM approved a dividend increase from EUR 1.15 to EUR 1.30 per share (fifth consecutive increase), corresponding to ~50% payout ratio; dividend payable on 5 May 2026.

Professor Dieter Kempf was re‑elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board for another year to ensure continuity during ongoing streamlining.

Shareholders approved a revised Executive Board compensation system reflecting the board restructuring and DAX inclusion, adding divisional targets to short‑term variable pay and keeping sustainability targets in long‑term incentives.

The Annual General Meeting granted discharge (approval) to the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for the past fiscal year by a large majority.

Around 115 million voting shares were represented (~70% of share capital), indicating high shareholder turnout.

CEO Stefan Klebert highlighted the transformation that led to GEA’s DAX listing, noted the GEA Foundation founded in Feb 2025, and gave an outlook including medium‑term growth and profitability targets through 2030.

The next important date, "Annual General Meeting for the 2025 financial year." Alternatives: - "Annual shareholders' meeting for fiscal year 2025" - "General meeting for the 2025 fiscal year", at GEA Group is on 29.04.2026.

The price of GEA Group at the time of the news was 59,05EUR and was down -1,38 % compared with the previous day.

36 minutes after the article was published, the price was 59,25EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,34 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 24.016,00PKT (+0,11 %).





