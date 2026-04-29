ADS-TEC Energy Highlights Flexibility as a Business Model in New Investor Deck

ADS‑TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE) published an updated investor presentation on 29 April 2026 outlining its strategy to capture growing demand for flexibility.

Structural market tailwinds—renewable volatility, rising electricity demand and grid constraints—are accelerating the need for battery storage as a core flexibility enabler.

The company has nearly 20 years of experience and has delivered over 2,500 charging points and more than 30 utility‑scale storage projects to a diversified international customer base.

2025 marked a deliberate shift to scalable, recurring business models: sales restructuring, focus on higher‑quality projects, and expansion of recurring revenue from service, software and Own & Operate charging.

ADS‑TEC is executing a two‑pillar growth roadmap: scaling high‑margin turnkey battery storage with long‑term service contracts and accelerating the ChargePost platform with multi‑revenue streams (charging, energy management, digital services).

The SKM project (1 GW / 4 GWh) is being developed as one of Europe’s largest battery storage assets, intended to participate across major energy markets and attract long‑term investors.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at ADS-TEC Energy is on 30.04.2026.

The price of ADS-TEC Energy at the time of the news was 10,040EUR and was down -3,09 % compared with the previous day.





