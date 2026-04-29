DAX, Treatt & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Marion Stolzenwald - Gerresheimer AG
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Emergent Metals
|📰
|🥉
|LPKF Laser & Electronics
|💬
|📰
|dynaCERT
|💬
|📰
|Zefiro Methane
|💬
|📰
|POET Technologies
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|235
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|60
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|55
|💬
|📰
|Atos
|40
|💬
|📰
|TUI
|37
|💬
|📰
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|35
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Treatt
|+46,86 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|KalVista Pharmaceuticals
|+37,67 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
|+32,03 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Konecranes
|-13,69 %
|📰
|🟥
|Redwood AI
|-16,55 %
|📰
|🟥
|Magnachip Semiconductor
|-22,12 %
|💬
|📰
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance:
Wochenperformance:
Platz 1
Emergent Metals
Wochenperformance: +3,25 %
Wochenperformance: +3,25 %
Platz 2
LPKF Laser & Electronics
Wochenperformance: +31,89 %
Wochenperformance: +31,89 %
Platz 3
dynaCERT
Wochenperformance: +26,28 %
Wochenperformance: +26,28 %
Platz 4
Zefiro Methane
Wochenperformance: -7,19 %
Wochenperformance: -7,19 %
Platz 5
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: -26,21 %
Wochenperformance: -26,21 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,01 %
Wochenperformance: -1,01 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -11,59 %
Wochenperformance: -11,59 %
Platz 8
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +11,22 %
Wochenperformance: +11,22 %
Platz 9
Atos
Wochenperformance: -8,15 %
Wochenperformance: -8,15 %
Platz 10
TUI
Wochenperformance: -15,55 %
Wochenperformance: -15,55 %
Platz 11
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -11,39 %
Wochenperformance: -11,39 %
Platz 12
Treatt
Wochenperformance: +41,20 %
Wochenperformance: +41,20 %
Platz 13
KalVista Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +38,22 %
Wochenperformance: +38,22 %
Platz 14
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Wochenperformance: +42,28 %
Wochenperformance: +42,28 %
Platz 15
Konecranes
Wochenperformance: -16,36 %
Wochenperformance: -16,36 %
Platz 16
Redwood AI
Wochenperformance: -18,18 %
Wochenperformance: -18,18 %
Platz 17
Magnachip Semiconductor
Wochenperformance: +30,77 %
Wochenperformance: +30,77 %
Platz 18
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