VINCORION Reports Strong Q1 2026 Revenue Growth & Confirms Full-Year Guidance
VINCORION SE kicks off 2026 with strong momentum, posting a sharp Q1 revenue jump and reaffirming its ambitious full-year outlook.
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- VINCORION SE reported a 40.1% increase in Q1 2026 revenue, reaching €69.0 million compared to €49.3 million in the previous year.
- The revenue growth is mainly due to a more even distribution of revenue throughout the year and ramp-up measures.
- The company confirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting total revenue between €280 million and €320 million.
- The projected adjusted EBIT margin for 2026 is between 18% and 19%.
- VINCORION will publish its Q1 2026 results on May 7, 2026.
- The company’s full-year guidance and preliminary results were disclosed as inside information according to EU regulations.
The next important date, Q1 2026 Quarterly Report, at VINCORION is on 07.05.2026.
The price of VINCORION at the time of the news was 19,150EUR and was up +7,95 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,240EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,47 % since publication.
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