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    Porsche AG Resiliently Advances Strategic Realignment

    Porsche is reshaping its future: leaner, faster and more focused, the sports car maker pushes profitability and EV growth while navigating a tough global market.

    Porsche AG Resiliently Advances Strategic Realignment
    Foto: Marijan Murat - dpa
    • Porsche AG is actively implementing a strategic realignment to become a leaner and faster company producing more desirable sports cars across all segments.
    • In Q1 2026, Porsche achieved a group operating profit of €595 million, supporting its full-year forecast despite a decrease from €762 million in the previous year.
    • The group’s operating return on sales was 7.1%, at the upper end of the forecast range, in a challenging market environment.
    • Porsche’s automotive net cashflow increased significantly to €514 million, driven by higher operating cash inflow and disciplined management, despite strategic adjustments and US tariffs.
    • The company maintains its stable full-year forecast for 2026, with expected sales revenues of €35-36 billion and an automotive BEV share of 24-26%.
    • Porsche is working on its Strategy 2035 to enhance profitability, resilience, and product differentiation, with plans to present updates at a Capital Markets Day in autumn 2026.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Porsche AG is on 29.04.2026.

    The price of Porsche AG at the time of the news was 40,53EUR and was down -0,43 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 40,70EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,42 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.992,07PKT (-0,31 %).


    Porsche AG

    -0,12 %
    -4,78 %
    +8,29 %
    -0,90 %
    -8,63 %
    -64,19 %
    -57,66 %
    ISIN:DE000PAG9113WKN:PAG911
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    Porsche AG Resiliently Advances Strategic Realignment Porsche is reshaping its future: leaner, faster and more focused, the sports car maker pushes profitability and EV growth while navigating a tough global market.
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