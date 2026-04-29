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    Partners Group Holding Boosts North Star Fleet Expansion in Offshore Infrastructure

    Partners Group accelerates North Star’s offshore wind ambitions with a landmark SOV fleet expansion, reinforcing European energy security and long-term infrastructure growth.

    Partners Group Holding Boosts North Star Fleet Expansion in Offshore Infrastructure
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Partners Group invested additional equity to enable UK-based portfolio company North Star to acquire four Service Operation Vessels (SOVs) from Edda Wind; the transaction closed in April 2026.
    • The four vessels bring North Star’s SOV fleet to 14 vessels, making it one of the largest SOV fleets in Europe.
    • Partners Group acquired North Star in 2022 and has rapidly scaled the SOV fleet to capitalise on long-term offshore wind growth trends.
    • North Star now generates approximately GBP 100 million run‑rate EBITDA, a more than three‑fold increase over the past four years, largely driven by SOV expansion.
    • North Star’s Emergency Response & Rescue Vessels (ERRV) platform comprises 37 vessels—the largest in Europe—and, together with the SOV fleet, provides resilient, inflation‑protected cash flows in high‑barrier markets.
    • The acquisition broadens North Star’s client base and operational reach across key European markets, supports long‑term contracts with leading offshore wind developers, and fits Partners Group’s infrastructure platform strategy to strengthen European energy independence.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Partners Group Holding is on 01.09.2026.

    The price of Partners Group Holding at the time of the news was 920,00EUR and was down -5,09 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 919,10EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,10 % since publication.


    Partners Group Holding

    -5,18 %
    -10,95 %
    +9,30 %
    -16,09 %
    -16,60 %
    +10,85 %
    -19,03 %
    +171,51 %
    +1.729,05 %
    ISIN:CH0024608827WKN:A0JJY6
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    Partners Group Holding Boosts North Star Fleet Expansion in Offshore Infrastructure Partners Group accelerates North Star’s offshore wind ambitions with a landmark SOV fleet expansion, reinforcing European energy security and long-term infrastructure growth.
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