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    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsOP HoldCo Unternehmensanleihe 8,529 % bis 06/29 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu OP HoldCo Unternehmensanleihe 8,529 % bis 06/29
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    Onlineprinters Confirms 2025 Results & Outlook for 2026 | OP HoldCo 8.529% Bond

    In FY 2025, the Group delivered solid growth, stronger profitability and active M&A, setting the stage for a focused 2026 outlook and a refreshed finance leadership team.

    Onlineprinters Confirms 2025 Results & Outlook for 2026 | OP HoldCo 8.529% Bond
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • FY 2025 revenue: EUR 289.8 million, up 4.1% year‑on‑year and in line with prior guidance.
    • Adjusted EBITDA: EUR 51.9 million (+6.4% y‑o‑y); adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 17.9%, also in line with guidance.
    • Pro‑forma adjusted EBITDA (including full‑year effects of 2025 acquisitions and run‑rate savings): EUR 58.3 million, +15.6% y‑o‑y (pro‑forma figures not part of audited statements).
    • M&A and segment performance: the Group completed six acquisitions in 2025; Roll‑up segment revenue rose to EUR 128.5m (from EUR 113.9m) driven mainly by acquisitions, while the Online segment reported EUR 164.3m.
    • FY 2026 outlook: expects single‑digit revenue growth and to maintain or slightly improve the adjusted EBITDA margin (assuming moderate macro stabilization); continues to pursue inorganic customer acquisition strategy (outlook excludes potential additional M&A).
    • CFO transition: Kai Zhu succeeded Tobias Volgmann and joined as CFO on 1 March 2026 (previous CFO left to pursue other opportunities); Zhu brings prior CFO and senior finance experience from Invacare, CNH Industrial, and Danaher KaVo Kerr.






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    Onlineprinters Confirms 2025 Results & Outlook for 2026 | OP HoldCo 8.529% Bond In FY 2025, the Group delivered solid growth, stronger profitability and active M&A, setting the stage for a focused 2026 outlook and a refreshed finance leadership team.
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