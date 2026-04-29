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    Evotec Announces Exciting New Board Member Nomination

    Evotec sharpens its governance focus with new Supervisory Board nominations and a key shareholder pact, aiming to fuel innovation, growth, and long-term value.

    Evotec Announces Exciting New Board Member Nomination
    Foto: pressfoto - freepik
    • Evotec has nominated Dr. Wolfgang Hofmann as an independent Supervisory Board member to strengthen oversight and governance capabilities.
    • The upcoming Annual General Meeting on June 11, 2026, will vote on the appointment of Dr. Hofmann, the nomination of Dieter Weinand as Chairman, and an expansion of the Supervisory Board from six to seven members.
    • Evotec has entered into a cooperation agreement with MAK Capital Fund LP, a key shareholder, which includes voting and cooperation commitments.
    • The nomination aims to enhance the Supervisory Board’s industry, scientific, and governance expertise to support Evotec’s growth and transformation plans.
    • The company emphasizes its commitment to open shareholder dialogue and long-term value creation through constructive engagement.
    • Evotec is a global life science company focused on drug discovery and development, with expertise in small molecules, biologics, and cell therapies, supported by proprietary platforms and strategic partnerships.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Evotec is on 06.05.2026.

    The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 5,0700EUR and was down -1,65 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,0255EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,88 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.593,10PKT (+0,15 %).


    Evotec

    -2,51 %
    -10,70 %
    +21,63 %
    -19,62 %
    -31,12 %
    -69,08 %
    -84,96 %
    +48,82 %
    -66,16 %
    ISIN:DE0005664809WKN:566480
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    Evotec Announces Exciting New Board Member Nomination Evotec sharpens its governance focus with new Supervisory Board nominations and a key shareholder pact, aiming to fuel innovation, growth, and long-term value.
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