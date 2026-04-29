Sirma Group Achieves 31% Revenue Growth in 2025 & Boosts AI Strategy
In 2025, Sirma.AI accelerates growth with scalable, secure AI platforms, rising recurring revenues and a sharper sector focus to unlock faster, more predictable value.
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- 31% YoY revenue growth in 2025 to EUR 67 million, with EBITDA of EUR 5.3 million and net profit of EUR 2.1 million.
- Recurring contracts represent 38% of the business, highlighting a focus on long-term, predictable revenue streams.
- Geographic mix: Europe 80% of revenue, North America 10%, United Kingdom 8%; distributed delivery model supports client proximity and regulatory understanding.
- Progress on Sirma.AI Enterprise platform—combining agents, workflows, retrieval‑augmented generation and hybrid LLMs—with strong emphasis on data security, sovereignty and compliance.
- Strategic shift from one‑off services toward reusable, productized AI offerings and an ecosystem‑driven model via stronger enterprise sales and partnerships to scale platform revenues.
- Sector focus on BFSI, transport & logistics, hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing and the public sector, using reusable accelerators and sector-specific AI use cases to shorten time‑to‑value and enable cross‑selling.
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