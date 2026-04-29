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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsH2APEX Group SCA AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu H2APEX Group SCA
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    H2APEX Reports Strong 2025 Financials and Bright Outlook

    H2APEX closes 2025 with strong growth, a booming order book and bold hydrogen investments, while profitability still lags behind its rapid strategic expansion.

    H2APEX Reports Strong 2025 Financials and Bright Outlook
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • H2APEX's revenues for 2025 reached EUR 10 million, at the upper end of the forecast, with a quadrupling of revenues from own plant operations.
    • The company's order backlog more than doubled to EUR 22.6 million by the end of 2025.
    • For 2026, H2APEX expects revenues between EUR 14 million and EUR 16 million, with most already contractually secured.
    • The company made significant progress in expanding its own hydrogen production capacities and storage solutions, including a strategic partnership with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.
    • H2APEX published its first VSME Sustainability Report, enhancing transparency on ESG performance, with plans to achieve ISO certifications 14001 and 50001.
    • Despite increased investments and strategic shifts, adjusted EBITDA for 2025 was EUR -25.7 million, and net result was EUR -33.8 million.

    The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at H2APEX Group SCA is on 29.04.2026.


    H2APEX Group SCA

    -0,10 %
    -0,52 %
    +18,28 %
    -31,39 %
    -56,58 %
    -85,39 %
    -89,88 %
    ISIN:LU0472835155WKN:A0YF5P
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    H2APEX Reports Strong 2025 Financials and Bright Outlook H2APEX closes 2025 with strong growth, a booming order book and bold hydrogen investments, while profitability still lags behind its rapid strategic expansion.
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