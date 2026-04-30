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    Leclanché Extends 2025 Report Deadline & Releases Key Figures

    Amid leadership shifts and complex financial restructuring, Leclanché SA faces delayed reporting, rising revenues, and deep losses that reshape its 2025 outlook.

    Leclanché Extends 2025 Report Deadline & Releases Key Figures
    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • Leclanché SA has extended the deadline for publishing its 2025 annual report to May 31, 2026, due to obstacles such as leadership changes and ongoing debt-to-equity conversions.
    • The company’s unaudited 2025 financial figures show a revenue of CHF 23.1 million, with CHF 22.4 million from customer sales, a 29% increase year-over-year.
    • Leclanché reported an unaudited EBIT of CHF (65.3) million, EBITDA of CHF (57.7) million, and a net loss of CHF (72.9) million for 2025, impacted by a CHF 7.6 million impairment related to the St. Kitts project.
    • As of December 31, 2025, the company's total assets were CHF 92.1 million, down from CHF 108.9 million the previous year, with total equity at CHF (16.9) million.
    • The publication of the annual report is delayed due to internal transitions and ongoing financial adjustments, with the company confident it will publish by the new deadline.
    • SIX Exchange Regulation AG has requested Leclanché to publish a notice explaining the delay, including unaudited key figures and reasons for the extension, by April 30, 2026.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at LECLANCHE is on 29.05.2026.


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    ISIN:CH0110303119WKN:A1CUUB
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