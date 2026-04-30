Leclanché Extends 2025 Report Deadline & Releases Key Figures

Leclanché SA has extended the deadline for publishing its 2025 annual report to May 31, 2026, due to obstacles such as leadership changes and ongoing debt-to-equity conversions.

The company’s unaudited 2025 financial figures show a revenue of CHF 23.1 million, with CHF 22.4 million from customer sales, a 29% increase year-over-year.

Leclanché reported an unaudited EBIT of CHF (65.3) million, EBITDA of CHF (57.7) million, and a net loss of CHF (72.9) million for 2025, impacted by a CHF 7.6 million impairment related to the St. Kitts project.

As of December 31, 2025, the company's total assets were CHF 92.1 million, down from CHF 108.9 million the previous year, with total equity at CHF (16.9) million.

The publication of the annual report is delayed due to internal transitions and ongoing financial adjustments, with the company confident it will publish by the new deadline.

SIX Exchange Regulation AG has requested Leclanché to publish a notice explaining the delay, including unaudited key figures and reasons for the extension, by April 30, 2026.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at LECLANCHE is on 29.05.2026.



