Kion Group Starts 2026 Strong with Record Orders

KION's order intake increased significantly to €2.985 billion in Q1 2026, up from €2.706 billion in Q1 2025

Revenue remained stable at €2.771 billion, close to the previous year's level of €2.788 billion

Adjusted EBIT rose to €205.2 million with an improved margin of 7.4%, compared to €195.5 million and 7.0% in Q1 2025

The company achieved a positive free cash flow of €47 million, up from €30 million in the same period last year

KION made a strategic 35% equity investment in ZIKOO Robotics, a warehouse robotics provider, to expand its automation ecosystem

Outlook for 2026 is confirmed, despite geopolitical uncertainties, with expectations of continued growth in order intake and profitability

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Kion Group is on 30.04.2026.

The price of Kion Group at the time of the news was 42,86EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 42,69EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,41 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.914,51PKT (-0,57 %).





