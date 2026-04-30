🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger in allen getesteten Depotgrößen. Jetzt sparen und Depot eröffnen → 🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger. Jetzt Depot eröffnen →
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsKion Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Kion Group
    93 Aufrufe 93 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Kion Group Starts 2026 Strong with Record Orders

    KION starts 2026 with strong momentum: rising orders, solid revenues, higher margins, positive cash flow, and a strategic robotics investment underpin its confirmed outlook.

    Kion Group Starts 2026 Strong with Record Orders
    Foto: Arne Dedert - dpa
    • KION's order intake increased significantly to €2.985 billion in Q1 2026, up from €2.706 billion in Q1 2025
    • Revenue remained stable at €2.771 billion, close to the previous year's level of €2.788 billion
    • Adjusted EBIT rose to €205.2 million with an improved margin of 7.4%, compared to €195.5 million and 7.0% in Q1 2025
    • The company achieved a positive free cash flow of €47 million, up from €30 million in the same period last year
    • KION made a strategic 35% equity investment in ZIKOO Robotics, a warehouse robotics provider, to expand its automation ecosystem
    • Outlook for 2026 is confirmed, despite geopolitical uncertainties, with expectations of continued growth in order intake and profitability

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Kion Group is on 30.04.2026.

    The price of Kion Group at the time of the news was 42,86EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 42,69EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,41 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.914,51PKT (-0,57 %).


    Kion Group

    -0,32 %
    -5,03 %
    -2,99 %
    -28,72 %
    +17,94 %
    +15,22 %
    -48,99 %
    -10,61 %
    +58,11 %
    ISIN:DE000KGX8881WKN:KGX888
    Kion Group direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Kion Group Starts 2026 Strong with Record Orders KION starts 2026 with strong momentum: rising orders, solid revenues, higher margins, positive cash flow, and a strategic robotics investment underpin its confirmed outlook.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     