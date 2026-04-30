Kion Group Starts 2026 Strong with Record Orders
KION starts 2026 with strong momentum: rising orders, solid revenues, higher margins, positive cash flow, and a strategic robotics investment underpin its confirmed outlook.
Foto: Arne Dedert - dpa
- KION's order intake increased significantly to €2.985 billion in Q1 2026, up from €2.706 billion in Q1 2025
- Revenue remained stable at €2.771 billion, close to the previous year's level of €2.788 billion
- Adjusted EBIT rose to €205.2 million with an improved margin of 7.4%, compared to €195.5 million and 7.0% in Q1 2025
- The company achieved a positive free cash flow of €47 million, up from €30 million in the same period last year
- KION made a strategic 35% equity investment in ZIKOO Robotics, a warehouse robotics provider, to expand its automation ecosystem
- Outlook for 2026 is confirmed, despite geopolitical uncertainties, with expectations of continued growth in order intake and profitability
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Kion Group is on 30.04.2026.
The price of Kion Group at the time of the news was 42,86EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 42,69EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,41 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.914,51PKT (-0,57 %).
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