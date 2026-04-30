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    Alzchem Group Soars in Q1 2026 Earnings Boost

    Alzchem starts 2026 with solid momentum: higher sales, sharply rising EBITDA and targeted investments underline the group’s resilience in a mixed market environment.

    Alzchem Group Soars in Q1 2026 Earnings Boost
    Foto: Alzchem
    • Alzchem Group AG reports a 3% increase in sales in Q1 2026, reaching EUR 148.7 million.
    • EBITDA grew disproportionately by 18% to EUR 32.3 million, with the EBITDA margin increasing from 18.9% to 21.7%.
    • The growth was mainly driven by the Specialty Chemicals segment, which saw an 11% sales increase and a 21% rise in EBITDA.
    • The Basics & Intermediates segment experienced a 14% decline in sales, but slightly improved its profitability despite challenging market conditions.
    • Key investment projects include expanding capacities for nitroguanidine, guanidine nitrate, and creatine, with a carbide furnace renovation expected to complete in July 2026.
    • The company confirms its forecast for further sales and EBITDA growth in 2026, demonstrating resilience and a solid foundation for the year's growth.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Alzchem Group is on 30.04.2026.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.593,10PKT (+0,15 %).


    Alzchem Group

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    -5,19 %
    +7,65 %
    +11,01 %
    +64,47 %
    +820,84 %
    +584,31 %
    +243,14 %
    ISIN:DE000A2YNT30WKN:A2YNT3
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    Alzchem Group Soars in Q1 2026 Earnings Boost Alzchem starts 2026 with solid momentum: higher sales, sharply rising EBITDA and targeted investments underline the group’s resilience in a mixed market environment.
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