Alzchem Group Soars in Q1 2026 Earnings Boost
Alzchem starts 2026 with solid momentum: higher sales, sharply rising EBITDA and targeted investments underline the group’s resilience in a mixed market environment.
Foto: Alzchem
- Alzchem Group AG reports a 3% increase in sales in Q1 2026, reaching EUR 148.7 million.
- EBITDA grew disproportionately by 18% to EUR 32.3 million, with the EBITDA margin increasing from 18.9% to 21.7%.
- The growth was mainly driven by the Specialty Chemicals segment, which saw an 11% sales increase and a 21% rise in EBITDA.
- The Basics & Intermediates segment experienced a 14% decline in sales, but slightly improved its profitability despite challenging market conditions.
- Key investment projects include expanding capacities for nitroguanidine, guanidine nitrate, and creatine, with a carbide furnace renovation expected to complete in July 2026.
- The company confirms its forecast for further sales and EBITDA growth in 2026, demonstrating resilience and a solid foundation for the year's growth.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Alzchem Group is on 30.04.2026.
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