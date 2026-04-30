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    Nemetschek Group: Strong 2026 Start with +17% Revenue & Profit Growth

    Nemetschek started 2026 with strong momentum: double‑digit growth in revenue, profits, and SaaS, a rising margin, and a strategic move into infrastructure via the HCSS acquisition.

    Nemetschek Group: Strong 2026 Start with +17% Revenue & Profit Growth
    Foto: Olaf Gedanitz - stock.adobe.com
    • Q1 2026 group revenue rose 17.0% (currency‑adjusted) to EUR 313.1 million (reported +10.7%).
    • Subscription/SaaS revenue surged 35.4% (currency‑adjusted) to EUR 248.3 million; ARR increased 21.0% to EUR 1,187.5 million.
    • EBITDA grew 29.6% (currency‑adjusted) to EUR 98.4 million, with the EBITDA margin improving to 31.4% (quarter includes HCSS acquisition costs).
    • Net income increased 34.5% to EUR 60.4 million, resulting in EPS of EUR 0.52.
    • Nemetschek announced the acquisition of HCSS to expand into the infrastructure/heavy civil market; closing expected in H2 2026, subject to approvals.
    • Executive Board fully confirms 2026 guidance: organic, currency‑adjusted revenue growth of 14–15% and an EBITDA margin of 32–33%.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Nemetschek is on 30.04.2026.

    The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 62,33EUR and was down -0,44 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.914,51PKT (-0,57 %).


    Nemetschek

    -0,36 %
    -5,72 %
    +1,79 %
    -15,99 %
    -44,41 %
    -11,49 %
    +2,47 %
    +287,32 %
    +1.088,10 %
    ISIN:DE0006452907WKN:645290
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    Nemetschek Group: Strong 2026 Start with +17% Revenue & Profit Growth Nemetschek started 2026 with strong momentum: double‑digit growth in revenue, profits, and SaaS, a rising margin, and a strategic move into infrastructure via the HCSS acquisition.
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