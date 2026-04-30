AMAG Austria Metall Soars in Q1 2026 with Record Earnings Boost

Strong Q1 2026: revenues slightly up +0.6% to EUR 403.8m; shipments roughly flat at 109,700 tonnes (-1.0%).

EBITDA increased 23.9% to EUR 57.1m and EBIT rose ~59% to EUR 37.9m.

Net income after taxes surged 63.8% to EUR 26.5m.

Operating cash flow turned negative at EUR -8.4m (Q1/2025: +51.1m) due to higher working capital and inventory build-up; free cash flow was EUR -19.7m and net financial debt rose to EUR 341.7m.

Strong operating performance across divisions, with the Metal Division (EUR 31.8m operating profit) and contributions from AMAG’s 20% stake in the Alouette smelter supporting results; Rolling and Casting divisions also improved.

2026 outlook: AMAG expects EBITDA of EUR 150–180m and anticipates year‑on‑year improvement across divisions despite geopolitical, energy and trade uncertainties.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at AMAG Austria Metall is on 30.04.2026.

The price of AMAG Austria Metall at the time of the news was 27,70EUR and was down -0,18 % compared with the previous day.

22 minutes after the article was published, the price was 27,75EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,18 % since publication.





