AIXTRON Surges as Rising Optoelectronics Demand Triggers Inflection Point
AIXTRON enters 2026 with surging optoelectronics demand, a stronger outlook, and bold expansion plans, despite lower Q1 revenues and earnings.
Foto: AIXTRON
- Market momentum improved with EUR 171.4 million order intake in Q1/2026, driven by strong demand for optoelectronics systems.
- Full-year 2026 guidance raised to EUR 560 million in revenue with an expected gross margin of around 42% and EBIT margin of 17-20%.
- AIXTRON announced plans for a new production site in Malaysia and successfully issued a EUR 450 million convertible bond to enhance strategic flexibility.
- Q1/2026 revenues were EUR 59.4 million, down 47% year-over-year, with a gross profit of EUR 10.8 million and an EBIT of EUR -22.3 million.
- Operating cash flow was EUR 53.6 million, leading to a free cash flow of EUR 48.5 million, supported by working capital reduction.
- The order backlog increased to EUR 359.1 million, with nearly 70% of order intake from optoelectronics, indicating strong future demand.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at AIXTRON is on 30.04.2026.
The price of AIXTRON at the time of the news was 44,50EUR and was down -0,07 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 44,25EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,56 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.914,51PKT (-0,57 %).
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